Israel’s Defense Minister Says Judicial Overhaul Must Be Stopped

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has called on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the controversial judicial reform that has sparked major nationwide protests.

Protests against the reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks. According to Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to pass a key part of the proposed legislation next week. He became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt of the reform. Gallant emphasized that there is a growing rift in Israeli society that is also penetrating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country’s security agencies. "This poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state. I will not allow this," Gallant said, calling for inclusive dialogue on the issue. Meanwhile, Israel’s National Security Minister Ben Gvir urged Netanyahu to fire Gallant on Saturday. About 630,000 Israelis participated in yet another nationwide protest against the controversial judicial reform on Saturday, according to Israeli media reports. Police used water cannons against demonstrators in Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel said, adding that at least 28 protesters were detained while blocking the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv. In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis. On Friday, organizers of the protest movement against the judicial reform in Israel declared a "week of paralysis," which would include nationwide demonstrations against the divisive legislative action. Earlier this week, hundreds of activists swarmed outside the residences of prominent Israeli government officials — including Tourism Minister Haim Katz, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, among others — to protest against the judicial reform.

