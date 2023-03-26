International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/israels-netanyahu-fires-defense-minister-gallant-after-calls-to-halt-reform-1108809525.html
Israel's Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister Gallant After Calls to Halt Reform
Israel's Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister Gallant After Calls to Halt Reform
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after the latter called on the Israeli government to... 26.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-26T20:55+0000
2023-03-26T20:55+0000
world
israel
benjamin netanyahu
protests
yoav gallant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:2525:1421_1920x0_80_0_0_4dd1357ce2d3e33c6b6fe2be75ee55f8.jpg
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided, this evening, to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant," Netanyahu's office tweeted. Netanyahu reportedly told Gallant that he lost his trust in the defense minister after Gallant "went behind the government's back" on Saturday during Netanyahu's visit to the United Kingdom, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported. Gallant became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt of the reform. He stressed that there was a growing rift in Israeli society that was also penetrating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country's security agencies. Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 11 weeks now. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/israels-defense-minister-says-judicial-overhaul-must-be-stopped-1108791611.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230325/hundreds-of-thousands-protest-against-judicial-reform-in-israel-1108791293.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:1967:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_be1541adb2044a3e9b5a097472d3174f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, benjamin netanyahu, protests, yoav gallant
israel, benjamin netanyahu, protests, yoav gallant

Israel's Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister Gallant After Calls to Halt Reform

20:55 GMT 26.03.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey NikolskyiIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers his speech
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers his speech - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after the latter called on the Israeli government to halt the controversial judicial reform that sparked major nationwide protests, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided, this evening, to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant," Netanyahu's office tweeted.
Netanyahu reportedly told Gallant that he lost his trust in the defense minister after Gallant "went behind the government's back" on Saturday during Netanyahu's visit to the United Kingdom, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.
Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint statement with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following their meeting at Ben Gurion International Airport in Thursday, March 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
World
Israel’s Defense Minister Says Judicial Overhaul Must Be Stopped
00:42 GMT
"The security of Israel has always been and will remain my lifelong mission," Gallant said on Twitter in response to his dismissal.
Gallant became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt of the reform. He stressed that there was a growing rift in Israeli society that was also penetrating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country's security agencies.
Israeli police scuffle with demonstrators blocking a highway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2023
World
Hundreds of Thousands Protest Against Judicial Reform in Israel
Yesterday, 23:26 GMT
Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 11 weeks now. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала