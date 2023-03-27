https://sputniknews.com/20230327/head-on-crash-between-two-buses-in-ghanas-east-leaves-at-least-nine-dead-1108831624.html

Head-on Crash Between Two Buses in Ghana's East Leaves At Least Nine Dead

A collision between two 14-passenger Toyota Hiace buses travelling in opposite directions on the Accra-Kumasi highway in Ghana's Eastern Region has resulted in at least nine deaths, local media reported.

A collision between two 14-passenger Toyota Hiace buses travelling in opposite directions on the Accra-Kumasi highway in Ghana's Eastern Region has resulted in at least nine deaths, local media reported.Jennifer Naa Yarley Quaye, commander of the Eastern Regional Division of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), confirmed to the press on Monday that the two vehicles with a total of 28 passengers aboard collided head-on at Birimso near the Bonsu crossroads.According to the GNFS official, the bodies were sent to Kibi Government Hospital mortuary in the city of Kyebi to verify their identities.Local media said that the police are currently conducting investigations into the reason behind the collision of the two buses belonging to the same transportation firm, the 2M Express Company Limited.According to Bunso Station Officer of the GNFS, ADO II Samuel Doe, the bus coming from the capital city of Accra is believed to have suddenly veered off to the lane of the oncoming bus from Kumasi causing the collision on the Birimso stretch of the highway, where a trailer truck carrying a fallen container had been involved in another crash.According to another local media report, the 2M Express buses collision has brought the total number of car accident fatalities recorded in the Eastern region of the country over the weekend to 18 people. Two other accidents were reported during the weekend, with a total death toll of 9 people.

