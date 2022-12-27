https://sputniknews.com/20221227/at-least-16-dead-19-injured-in-bus-collision-in-sudan-1105821200.html

At Least 16 dead, 19 Injured in Bus Collision in Sudan

At Least 16 dead, 19 Injured in Bus Collision in Sudan

Sudanese police have reported that at least 16 people were killed, and 19 others injured on the outskirts of the city of Omdurman, west of the country’s capital Khartoum, in a traffic collision between a bus and a truck.

2022-12-27T13:20+0000

2022-12-27T13:20+0000

2022-12-27T13:20+0000

africa

sudan

north africa

collision

accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1b/1105822704_0:128:2465:1514_1920x0_80_0_0_679e93a008f883e22c348c44b6c39c9c.jpg

Sudanese police have reported that at least 16 people were killed, and 19 others injured on the outskirts of the city of Omdurman, west of the country’s capital Khartoum, in a traffic collision between a bus and a truck.The Sudanese authorities noted that the bus was travelling from the city of El Fashir in the west of Sudan to the country’s capital Khartoum. For unknown reasons, the bus left the highway and collided into a dump truck that was parked off the road.The police statement added that the injured were taken immediately to a local hospital in Omdurman and the 16 fatalities were transferred to a mortuary.According to the statement, traffic was soon restored on the highway after the police completed necessary procedures.Social media users in Sudan posted pictures which they said were of the tragic crash.

africa

sudan

north africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

a road accident in sudan, a bus collides with a truck, how many people died