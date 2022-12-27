https://sputniknews.com/20221227/at-least-16-dead-19-injured-in-bus-collision-in-sudan-1105821200.html
At Least 16 dead, 19 Injured in Bus Collision in Sudan

Sudanese police have reported that at least 16 people were killed, and 19 others injured on the outskirts of the city of Omdurman, west of the country's capital Khartoum, in a traffic collision between a bus and a truck.
Sudanese police have reported that at least 16 people were killed, and 19 others injured on the outskirts of the city of Omdurman, west of the country’s capital Khartoum, in a traffic collision between a bus and a truck.The Sudanese authorities noted that the bus was travelling from the city of El Fashir in the west of Sudan to the country’s capital Khartoum. For unknown reasons, the bus left the highway and collided into a dump truck that was parked off the road.The police statement added that the injured were taken immediately to a local hospital in Omdurman and the 16 fatalities were transferred to a mortuary.According to the statement, traffic was soon restored on the highway after the police completed necessary procedures.Social media users in Sudan posted pictures which they said were of the tragic crash.
The bus is said to have been traveling to Sudan’s capital city of Khartoum from the city of El Fashir, the capital of North Darfur State, in the west of the country.
