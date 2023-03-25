https://sputniknews.com/20230325/formula-one-champion-nelson-piquet-fined-953000-for-insulting-lewis-hamilton-1108780608.html

Formula One Champion Nelson Piquet Fined $953,000 For Insulting Lewis Hamilton

Formula One Champion Nelson Piquet Fined $953,000 For Insulting Lewis Hamilton

Nelson Piquet must pay 5 million Brazilian Reals ($953,050) by decision of a Brazilian court, according to media reports.

2023-03-25T16:02+0000

2023-03-25T16:02+0000

2023-03-25T16:02+0000

world

fine

lewis hamilton

formula one

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096830784_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d96df75414eb701e5cd02a4d95b2c7b9.jpg

Nelson Piquet must pay 5 million reals ($953,050) by decision of a Brazilian court, according to media reports. Piquet was punished for racist and homophobic comments against F1 star Lewis Hamilton. The Briton himself said he has been surrounded by racism all his life and called for an end to racial slurs in motorsport. Nelson Piquet later apologized for his comments, but said he did not racially insult the Briton, and it was all about mistranslation. Piquet's words were condemned by Formula One, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and Mercedes, Hamilton's team. Hamilton is the first driver in the history of Formula 1, who has won 100 Grand Prix. This season, the Briton is in fifth place in the overall standings.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

nelson pique, brazilian court, lewis hamilton