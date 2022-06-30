https://sputniknews.com/20220630/lewis-hamilton-faces-british-grand-prix-ban-as-row-over-his-nose-stud-escalates---report-1096828434.html
Lewis Hamilton Faces British Grand Prix Ban as Row Over His Nose Stud Escalates - Report
Lewis Hamilton has hogged the limelight in recent days after former three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet used racially charged words against him... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton faces a ban from his home race, the British Grand Prix, over his refusal to remove his nose stud while on the track. Wearing jewelry inside the cockpit was banned by the sport's global governing body FIA last month, but the rule only come into effect on Thursday after this Sunday’s race. The Daily Mail reports that Hamilton shows no signs of appearing on the track without his nose stud, running the risk of a hefty fine or expulsion from the British GP. The 37-year-old Brit is a crowd favorite at Silverstone, a place where he has won multiple titles. Despite being fully aware that a move to ban Hamilton would antagonize a large section of the 140,000 fans expected to turn out on Sunday, the FIA are not willing to pull back on the rule, at least not yet. FIA supremo Mohammed Ben Sulayem is hell-bent on enforcing the jewelry rule because he sees it as a crucial safety measure inside the cockpit. Meanwhile, FIA has taken a tough stand on Piquet's racial slur against the Mercedes driver, banning him for life. Piquet will no longer be able to enter the paddock due to his permanent suspension from F1.
Lewis Hamilton has hogged the limelight in recent days after former three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet used racially charged words against him during a recent discussion. While the Brazilian has since then apologized, another controversy seems to have now struck the British racing driver.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton faces a ban from his home race, the British Grand Prix, over his refusal to remove his nose stud while on the track.
Wearing jewelry inside the cockpit was banned by the sport's global governing body FIA last month, but the rule only come into effect on Thursday after this Sunday’s race.
The Daily Mail reports that Hamilton shows no signs of appearing on the track without his nose stud, running the risk of a hefty fine or expulsion from the British GP.
The 37-year-old Brit is a crowd favorite at Silverstone, a place where he has won multiple titles.
Despite being fully aware that a move to ban Hamilton would antagonize a large section of the 140,000 fans expected to turn out on Sunday, the FIA are not willing to pull back on the rule, at least not yet. FIA supremo Mohammed Ben Sulayem is hell-bent on enforcing the jewelry rule because he sees it as a crucial safety measure inside the cockpit.
Meanwhile, FIA has taken a tough stand on Piquet's racial slur against the Mercedes driver, banning him for life. Piquet will no longer be able to enter the paddock due to his permanent suspension from F1.