International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230324/suffering-for-the-truth-japanese-principal-resigns-over-elite-refugees-jab-at-ukrainian-students-1108746892.html
Suffering for the Truth? Japanese Principal Resigns Over ‘Elite Refugees’ Jab at Ukrainian Students
Suffering for the Truth? Japanese Principal Resigns Over ‘Elite Refugees’ Jab at Ukrainian Students
Japan has received more than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
2023-03-24T10:03+0000
2023-03-24T10:03+0000
asia
japan
ukraine
russia
students
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/87/1078128750_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_cb76d3bc7e311717985f282c8beaf8ef.jpg
Masumi Shimizu, president of a Japanese language school in Gunma Prefecture, has resigned after facing a backlash for reportedly calling Ukrainian migrants-turned-students "elite refugees."The newspaper reported that Shimizu refused to apologize for his remarks, arguing that the "prefectural government is doing far more than it should" to support the Ukrainian migrants.Shimizu insisted that the promise was temporary and was only in force until the students became financially independent, and not for six months or a year, as the students maintain.Following a public uproar over Shimizu's comments, the prefecture ordered the school to take steps "to prevent a recurrence and improve its corporate governance." The launch of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine was followed by a stream of refugees fleeing from the conflict zone - most of them to Russia, while others went to Europe and beyond. Since the start of the op, Japan, in turn, took in 2,302 Ukrainians, according to the government’s estimates.The Nippon Academy has received 38 Ukrainian students since May 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20221209/scores-of-ukrainian-refugees-struggle-to-find-work-in-us-as-local-labor-ngos-overwhelmed--report-1105272331.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/87/1078128750_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_caf6a11ccdc71b71967d5fc7c21c3b64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
a japanese language school in gunma prefecture, principal of a japanese language school in gunma prefecture, resignation of a japanese language school principal, resignation of a japanese language school principal over ‘elite refugees’ jab at ukrainian students
a japanese language school in gunma prefecture, principal of a japanese language school in gunma prefecture, resignation of a japanese language school principal, resignation of a japanese language school principal over ‘elite refugees’ jab at ukrainian students

Suffering for the Truth? Japanese Principal Resigns Over ‘Elite Refugees’ Jab at Ukrainian Students

10:03 GMT 24.03.2023
CC0 / / Empty classroom
Empty classroom - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Japan has received more than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
Masumi Shimizu, president of a Japanese language school in Gunma Prefecture, has resigned after facing a backlash for reportedly calling Ukrainian migrants-turned-students "elite refugees."

According to a Japanese newspaper, Shimizu also described the Ukrainian students as "aristocratic refugees" and "a privileged class of asylum seekers," who enjoy free rent and tax exemptions while Asian students live on their own.

The newspaper reported that Shimizu refused to apologize for his remarks, arguing that the "prefectural government is doing far more than it should" to support the Ukrainian migrants.

The row purportedly came after some of the Ukrainian students protested when the administration of the school - Nippon Academy in Maebashi - demanded they pay tuition, despite the fact that the school initially pledged them free education.

Shimizu insisted that the promise was temporary and was only in force until the students became financially independent, and not for six months or a year, as the students maintain.
Following a public uproar over Shimizu's comments, the prefecture ordered the school to take steps "to prevent a recurrence and improve its corporate governance."
Refugees from Ukraine line up for information at a booth at a job fair for Ukrainians organised by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) in Berlin on June 2, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2022
Americas
Scores of Ukrainian Refugees Struggle to Find Work in US as Local Labor NGOs Overwhelmed – Report
9 December 2022, 12:48 GMT
The launch of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine was followed by a stream of refugees fleeing from the conflict zone - most of them to Russia, while others went to Europe and beyond. Since the start of the op, Japan, in turn, took in 2,302 Ukrainians, according to the government’s estimates.
The Nippon Academy has received 38 Ukrainian students since May 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала