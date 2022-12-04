https://sputniknews.com/20221204/big-trouble-at-small-refugee-center-ukrainian-woman-picks-fight-over-extension-cord-1105022937.html

Big Trouble at Small Refugee Center: Ukrainian Woman Picks Fight Over Extension Cord

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has estimated that approximately 7.7 million people from Ukraine have arrived in Europe between February 24... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International

According to one German newspaper, a 20-year-old female Ukrainian refugee got into a fight with staff at a temporary migrant shelter in Munich over an extension cord.The Ukrainian law student had been living at the center, which houses 250 refugees, with her 56-year-old mother since June.According to the refugee, on the day of the incident, she needed to connect to an online seminar, but the Internet was not working in the room intended for the class. She then decided to pull an extension cord into her room in case her laptop would run out of power.After a while, two security officers, a man and a woman, entered her room. The woman reached out to take the cord away from her, but the refugee shouted: "Stop, that's mine," whereupon she put the extension cord under the blanket and laid down on it. "A second woman came in and grabbed my arm. Others grabbed my jumper," the Ukrainian woman said. The rest of the residents (most of them Ukrainians) started taking pictures and videos of what was happening.In pictures published by the newspaper, a young woman can be seen lying on the bed, holding her phone, being pounced on by two female security guards trying to take away an extension cord.Later on, the director of the shelter came into the room. The girl claims she resisted and cried for help, but he, according to the refugee, "did not take her under his protection."According to Olga Dub-Büssenschütt, a representative of the local Migration Advisory Board, there have been many complaints about the city shelter in question. "Many refugees feel discriminated against there," she stated.The local social department expressed regret over the incident, stressing, however, that the use of extension cords in cubicles is prohibited by fire safety regulations and the Ukrainian woman refused to hand it in.Concerns have previously been voiced that German society is close to a "boiling point," as a fresh influx of Ukrainian refugees, in addition to those who have already arrived, could pose a serious challenge to the country, which is struggling to accommodate them. An energy crisis and inflation have added to the problem of the migrant flow.According to a poll conducted by a US media outlet, many Germans are losing their enthusiasm for helping Ukraine because of concerns about the costs of hosting refugees.

