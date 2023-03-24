https://sputniknews.com/20230324/kenya-to-buy-oil-for-local-currency-instead-of-us-dollars-1108756344.html

Kenya to Buy Oil for Local Currency Instead of US Dollars

In this article you can read about Kenyan and Saudi Arabian agreement on ditching dollar in oil trade

Kenyan President William Ruto signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia to buy oil for Kenyan shillings instead of US dollars. As the US currency exchange rate hit 145.5 shillings due to increased demand by importers, President Ruto accused oil cartels of stockpiling American dollars in response to the crisis, sparking fuel shortages throughout Kenya. Demand for the US greenback is expected to drop once the deal is signed to import fuel on credit by the Kenyan and Saudi governments. According to Ruto, this step should "ensure dollar availability." Kenya imports the vast majority of its fuel from countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, among others, and pays in dollars.

