https://sputniknews.com/20230324/canada-wants-to-project-itself-as-a-pacific-power-through-a-new-anti-chinese-framework-scholar-1108748592.html

Canada Wants to Project Itself as a Pacific Power Through a New Anti-Chinese Framework: Scholar

Canada Wants to Project Itself as a Pacific Power Through a New Anti-Chinese Framework: Scholar

As Canada has proposed creating yet another security alliance in East Asia aimed against Russia and China, it would be safe to assume that it would cause further instability in the region.

2023-03-24T12:25+0000

2023-03-24T12:25+0000

2023-03-24T12:25+0000

world

canada

us

south korea

japan

pact

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1a/1096679258_0:0:3054:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_87d209ba4a7d903ff1c4e09c765eadac.jpg

Tensions in East Asia and the Pacific may soon reach a whole new level as Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly pitched an idea of a new anti-Chinese security framework which, along with his country, would include the United States, South Korea and Japan.Joseph Camilleri, emeritus professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne and one of Australia's leading international relations scholars, weighed in on this issue, explaining to Sputnik what goals the Canadian leadership is likely pursuing with this proposal.According to Camilleri, Canada's plan for this four-way security framework is "not unexpected," as it appears in line with the country's "deteriorating relationship with China."This proposed North Pacific equivalent of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue may well come to pass, Camilleri said, noting that its concept "fits neatly with the grand US strategic design to contain Russia and China through NATO's expansion in Europe and the creation of a string of alliances and partnerships in Asia Pacific."He also pointed out that this framework is rather unlikely to improve security and stability in the region.

canada

south korea

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canada security framework,