Canada’s Trudeau Reportedly Pitched Quad-Inspired Anti-China Bloc With Japan, South Korea & US

According to media reports citing diplomatic inside sources, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently proposed a security cooperation framework with South Korea, Japan, and the United States that was inspired by the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Washington and Tokyo have with Australia and India.

According to the reports, Trudeau pitched the idea directly to his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, when the latter visited Ottawa in January. The reports did not state if Trudeau has yet communicated the idea to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.However, American diplomatic sources said the White House supported Trudeau’s plan insofar as it would deepen cooperation between Tokyo and Seoul, both of which are close to Washington but which have yet to overcome the legacy of Japan’s brutal colonial rule over Korea that ended in 1945.Canada has begun to more actively position itself against China alongside the United States in recent years, beginning with its cooperation in the 2018 detention of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for Shenzhen-based tech giant Huawei, on behalf of the US Department of Justice. Last year, a Canadian warship joined in the “freedom of navigation operations” (FONOPS) commonly performed by the United States Navy in which they flout Chinese maritime claims by sailing directly through the waters in question.In November 2022, Ottawa released a new Indo-Pacific strategy report in which it characterized Beijing as an "increasingly disruptive global power."However, David T. Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, told Sputnik on Thursday that “Canada, like most other NATO nations, largely follow the US lead when it comes to what positions they should take with regards to Russia and China, no matter how unwise or imprudent.”Pyne noted that Canada’s aspirations to imitate the Quad would be fruitless because in his view, the Quad will ultimately be fruitless as well.“With regards to the so-called Quad, India is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and thus is not going to ally with the US against China. I don’t believe Moscow has any desire for territorial expansion in the Far East so there is no reason we would need to contain Russia.”In addition to the Quad, the US has also recently formed the AUKUS bloc with Australia and the United Kingdom. The goal of AUKUS is, like the Quad, “containing” China, but with an explicitly maritime focus. At its core is a deal to arm nuclear-free Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines armed with conventional weapons; first by selling them US-made Virginia-class submarines, then mounting a joint project between Canberra and London to develop a shared class of attack subs.Australia and the UK, like Canada and the United States, are part of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing Anglo countries. The fifth nation, New Zealand, remains largely unaffiliated otherwise, although it has also ramped up its defense spending in recent years over an alleged "threat" posed by China.

