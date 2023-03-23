https://sputniknews.com/20230323/finland-to-transfer-3-more-leopard-2-mine-clearing-vehicles-to-ukraine--1108730699.html

Finland to Transfer 3 More Leopard 2 Mine-Clearing Vehicles to Ukraine

Finland to Transfer 3 More Leopard 2 Mine-Clearing Vehicles to Ukraine

Finland will provide Ukraine with more military assistance, including three Leopard 2 armored mine-clearing vehicles, bringing the total number to six, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2023-03-23T16:00+0000

2023-03-23T16:00+0000

2023-03-23T16:01+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

finland

leopard 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/12/1106459331_0:46:1024:622_1920x0_80_0_0_a9b928e6a381223c3851378ec9472d2d.jpg

The delivery is part of the 14th military aid package, the ministry noted. Its cost is estimated at 161 million euros ($175 million), bringing Finland's total military aid to about 910 million euros, according to the statement. The package also includes heavy weapons and ammunition. In the previous package, Finland also delivered three Leopard 2 armoured mine-clearing vehicles. The ministry did not provide any further details on the content of the package, the method of delivery or the schedule, citing security concerns to ensure that the cargo reaches its destination. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Zelensky regime after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned on numerous occasions that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20230301/kiev-urged-to-start-its-own-defense-spending-planning-as-costs-of-arms-shipments-to-ukraine-soar-1107903248.html

ukraine

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, russia special op in ukraine, pumping kiev with weapons, zelensky regime, ukrainian agression , leopard 2