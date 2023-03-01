https://sputniknews.com/20230301/kiev-urged-to-start-its-own-defense-spending-planning-as-costs-of-arms-shipments-to-ukraine-soar-1107903248.html

Kiev Urged to 'Start Its Own Defense Spending Planning' as Costs of Arms Shipments to Ukraine Soar

Kiev Urged to 'Start Its Own Defense Spending Planning' as Costs of Arms Shipments to Ukraine Soar

The Kiev authorities have been urged to foot the bill for part of the western arms shipments by a top Pentagon official.

2023-03-01T13:48+0000

2023-03-01T13:48+0000

2023-03-01T13:48+0000

ukraine

m1 abrams tank

leopard 2

joe biden

matt gaetz

christine wormuth

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/01/1107901619_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_39b0e02bafaf2676f57b25fc77117845.jpg

The Kiev regime should begin to cover at least part of the cost of arms shipments it receives, instead of totally relying on an endless supply of free weapons from the West, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said.Ukraine's authorities “haven’t done any big figure procurement from American companies,” Wallander told Congress, adding:Her words came in response to a grilling from lawmakers on February 28 amid concerns about the increasingly steep price tag of continuing to fan the flames of the Ukraine conflict by sending weapons shipments. The US should initiate foreign military sales to Ukraine, Rep. Michael Garcia (R-Calif.) said at a House Appropriations Committee hearing, adding that it “would go a long way with American taxpayers.”As to the American M1 Abrams tanks promised earlier to Ukraine, the US Army currently does not have any tanks "that could be transferred or sent to Ukraine,” Wallander was quoted as saying. The Pentagon official noted that funds previously allocated towards helping Ukraine are "sufficient for current plans." The delivery of US-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine may take up to a year or even more, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on February 23.US President Joe Biden has vowed to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes,” despite rapidly depleting stockpiles, with Washington committing more than $31.7 billion in security assistance to support Kiev authorities. Earlier in the year, Germany finally gave in to Washington's pressure and committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, after the United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles. Poland said it could send 14 Leopard 2 tanks, with Kiev's other allies also promising to do their bit.However, the warmongering stance on the part of the Biden administration has been opposed by some politicians within the US Republican Party. In February, a group of GOP lawmakers put forward the Ukraine Fatigue Resolution, urging Washington to “end its military and financial aid to Ukraine” and calling on “all combatants to reach a peace agreement.” Russia has repeatedly warned that all arms shipments to Ukraine will only prolong the conflict, and may fall into the hands of terrorists or end up on the black market. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

https://sputniknews.com/20230223/delivery-of-us-abrams-tanks-to-ukraine-may-take-up-to-1-year-or-more---army-secretary-1107750806.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230127/four-reasons-leopard-2s--m1-abrams-will-bite-the-dust-in-ukraine-1106772754.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

kiev authorities, to foot the bill, western arms shipments, top pentagon official, us assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, celeste wallander, leopard 2 battle tanks, m1 abrams tank, defense spending planning, us army, does not have tanks that could be transferred, sent to ukraine, ukraine fatigue resolution, end military and financial aid to ukraine