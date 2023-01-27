https://sputniknews.com/20230127/four-reasons-leopard-2s--m1-abrams-will-bite-the-dust-in-ukraine-1106772754.html

Four Reasons Leopard 2s & M1 Abrams Will Bite the Dust in Ukraine

"The arrival of NATO tanks in Ukraine is overshadowed by the fact that during the 11 months of the conflict, over 2,000 tanks, including those in service with Ukraine and those supplied to Kiev by the countries of Eastern Europe, were destroyed," explained Russian military expert and analyst Alexey Leonkov."Therefore, the arrival of even a hundred or two hundred tanks is unlikely to change this trend," he continued.According to the military expert, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' MBTs had been largely destroyed with old anti-tank systems and sub-caliber shells. Russia's most modern anti-tank weapons have not been at play in Ukraine yet, he noted.1. Previous Wars Showed NATO Tanks Aren't 'Wonder Weapon'Neither the German-made Leopard 2 nor the US M1 Abrams tanks are invincible, Leonkov continued.The Leopards’ first combat experience, and battlefield losses, occurred during the US-led war in Afghanistan. In the course of fighting against the Taliban,* three Canadian and six Danish Leopard 2s were irretrievably lost, with another 15 Canadian Leopards were disabled but repaired.Likewise, Turkey deployed dozens of its Leopard 2A4 tanks to northern Syria in 2016 and 2018 to fight against Daesh (ISIS)** and Kurdish militias, where a dozen or more of them were knocked out by IEDs, suicide car bombs, or anti-tank guided missiles. Some of these armored vehicles were reportedly destroyed by the Soviet-era anti-tank guided missiles Malyutka ("small one" in Russian).The M1 Abrams’ debut was during Operation Desert Storm, the US war with Iraq in 1990 and 1991, that aimed to drive the Iraqi army out of Kuwait. Even though the tank performed relatively successfully at the time, several years later, US tank battalions sustained losses in urban combat during Washington's invasion of Iraq. Reportedly, over 80 Abrams had been destroyed by then and 530 more had been forced back to the US for extensive repairs.2. Surprise Surprise! Russia Has Large Arsenal of Anti-Tank WeaponsAccording to Leonkov, both Russia's T-90M and Т-72B3 main battle tanks are equipped with armor-piercing sub-caliber projectiles which could pose a serious challenge to the NATO MBTs. While T-72B3 is an upgrade of the agingT-72B tanks, the T-90M ‘Propyv-3’ has every feature that advanced western tanks enjoy and is quite on par with modern versions of the M1 Abrams and the Leopard 2, according to Russian designers.In addition, a strike version of the Russian-made Marker robot is also due to be deployed to the Ukraine conflict zone. The robot will be capable of automatically detecting and destroying the German and US-made tanks with anti-tank guided missiles, as Dmitry Rogozin, former director general of the Russian federal space agency Roscosmos, revealed to Sputnik earlier this week.3. Deployment Will Take Time, But Russia Won't WaitMoreover, the German-made and US-made tanks will be sent in batches and are likely to be deployed gradually on the Ukrainian battlefield, Leonid Reshetnikov, retired lieutenant general of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) told Sputnik.4. NATO Tanks to Face New Challenges for the First TimeAt the same time, one shouldn't delude oneself into believing that NATO tanks will be mostly engaged in direct tank duels, Leonkov underscored. International military observers expect that Leopard 2s and M1 Abrams will have to fight in urban conditions and in the fields; amid the spring thaw, summer heat, and winter freeze; against conventional forces, militias, and special operation forces. Some of those challenges the NATO machines will face for the first time, according to observers.New tanks will be deployed to solve a limited range of tasks as they will be incapable of solving certain problems of a serious strategic offensive, according to Leonkov. The advantage is on the side of Russia, he stressed, adding that it virtually impossible to reverse this advantage with the announced deliveries of NATO battle tanks.* An Afghan militia under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities.** A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

