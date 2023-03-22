https://sputniknews.com/20230322/where-are-us-nato-military-forces-stationed-in-poland-1108679273.html
Where Are US-NATO Military Forces Stationed in Poland?
Where Are US-NATO Military Forces Stationed in Poland?
A permanent US army garrison in Poland (USAG-P) became operational as part of efforts to strengthen the country's security and NATO's eastern flank, Polish...
Blaszczak expressed his satisfaction with the fact that a permanent US military presence would strengthen Poland's "defense capabilities." Additionally, the Polish Defense Ministry noted that the base was created by decision of US President Joe Biden in 2022 and "will deal with infrastructure support for US troops stationing in Poland." The permanent US garrison in Poland, opened in the city of Poznan as a result of a restructuring of the Area Support Group Poland (ASG-P), is the eighth permanent US army garrison in Europe and the first in Poland. The new headquarters of the Fifth US Army Corps, deployed in Poland since 2020, received the name Camp Kosciuszko in July 2022.Besides the recently-set-up permanent base, there are more than 10,000 US troops stationed in the country. So where exactly are they located? Explore Sputnik's infographic to find out.
Where Are US-NATO Military Forces Stationed in Poland?
A permanent US army garrison in Poland (USAG-P) became operational as part of efforts to strengthen the country's security and NATO's eastern flank, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on March 21.
Blaszczak expressed his satisfaction with the fact that a permanent US military presence
would strengthen Poland's "defense capabilities."
Additionally, the Polish Defense Ministry noted that the base was created by decision of US President Joe Biden in 2022 and "will deal with infrastructure support for US troops stationing in Poland."
The permanent US garrison in Poland, opened in the city of Poznan as a result of a restructuring of the Area Support Group Poland (ASG-P), is the eighth permanent US army garrison in Europe and the first in Poland. The new headquarters of the Fifth US Army Corps, deployed in Poland since 2020, received the name Camp Kosciuszko in July 2022.
Besides the recently-set-up permanent base, there are more than 10,000 US troops stationed in the country. So where exactly are they located? Explore Sputnik's infographic to find out.