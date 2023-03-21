https://sputniknews.com/20230321/expanding-natos-eastern-flank-why-does-us-set-up-permanent-army-garrison-in-poland-1108647994.html

Expanding NATO's Eastern Flank: Why Does US Set Up Permanent Army Garrison in Poland?

Expanding NATO's Eastern Flank: Why Does US Set Up Permanent Army Garrison in Poland?

The presence of US troops on Polish territory has been growing steadily since August 2020, with almost 10,000 American servicemen currently deployed in Poland.

2023-03-21T15:28+0000

2023-03-21T15:28+0000

2023-03-21T16:10+0000

sputnik explains

us

poland

us garrison

military base

nato

expansion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108644894_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_34f4c04188ac23a07303402e4bcb7f5e.jpg

Among NATO members, Poland has the longest border with Ukraine (over 500 km or 300 miles). The launch of the US Army’s garrison in Poland comes amid the ongoing Ukrainian conflict as Russia continues its special military operation.The Polish Ministry of National Defense has rolled out a permanent US military garrison in the country. What is this garrison all about and are there any other such US troops deployed in Europe. Sputnik has answers.Where is US Army's Poland Garrison?Tuesday saw the launch of the first garrison of the US Army in Poland, with an unveiling ceremony attended, among others, by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and senior US officials.The Ministry of Defense (MON) tweeted earlier in the day that the ceremony to transform the Area Support Group Poland into US Army Garrison Poland (USAG-P) would take place at Camp Kosciuszko in the western Polish city of Poznan. The ministry recalled that the USAG-P was formed in line with an order that was issued by US President Joe Biden in 2022. What is USAG-P's Official Goal? As for Camp Kosciuszko that is manned by 200 US soldiers operating on a rotational basis, it is also known as the US V Corps' Forward Operating Station Poznan that was described by Biden as the eastern flank of NATO."Its main task is to coordinate and oversee US ground forces in Europe, as well deal with operational planning, as well as cooperation and synchronization of the actions of US troops with the troops of other NATO countries," according to the MON.What is Pentagon's Strance on USAG-P?The Pentagon recently described the USAG-P as sort of the US Army’s new headquarters in Poland.Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder explained that the garrison had been established “to meet US Army in Europe and Africa mission requirements, improved command and control capabilities and manage foreign, forward operating sites within the Republic of Poland.”"Joining the existing seven Installation Management Command Europe Garrisons, US Army Garrison Poland will deliver quality base operations support, infrastructure and services to soldiers and civilians to enable US Army in Europe and Africa Command readiness," Ryder said.Unveiling the 2021 Global Posture Review (GPR) in late November 2021, the Pentagon noted in particular that in Europe, the GPR boosted the effectiveness of NATO forces and “strengthens the US combat-credible deterrent” against what the US Department of Defense (DoD) described as “Russian aggression”.Where are Other US Army Garrisons in Europe?Apart from the USAG-P, there are seven US Army garrisons located in Europe and managed by the Installation Management Command Directorate, according to US Army Europe and Africa.These include:How Many US and NATO Bases are in Poland?Currently, there are a total of thirteen US military bases in Poland, including those located in the towns of Redzikowo, Zagan, Skwierzyna, Swietoszow, Drawsko Pomorskie, Boleslawiec, Torun, Bemowo Piskie, Powidz, Poznan, Miroslawiec, Lask, and Karliki.NATO bases are now stationed in Szczecin, Elblag, Orzysz and Bydgoszcz. The list will soon be replenished as the construction of two more NATO bases are underway near the towns of Trzebien and Pstraze.As for the number of US military personnel currently stationed in Poland, President Andrzej Duda recently said in an interview with a French newspaper that the figure stands at about 10,000, almost a two-fold increase as compared to 2020.Moscow has repeatedly slammed NATO’s eastward expansion, with Russian President Vladimir Putin stressing that western countries misled Russia by expanding NATO in Eastern Europe despite previous promises not to do so.

https://sputniknews.com/20220331/poland-turning-into-natos-front-line-becoming-dangerous-for-europe-itself--medvedev-1094351628.html

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the launch of the first garrison of the us army in poland, nato's eastward expansion, presence of us troops on polish territory