Russia and Eritrea Keen to Develop Logistics, Security & Mining, FM Lavrov Says

Russia and Eritrea intend to develop joint projects in the field of transport infrastructure, agriculture and mining, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Russia and Eritrea intend to develop joint projects in a range of key areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.The minister likewise said that during the bilateral negotiations, the interest of Russian companies in entering the Eritrean market was indicated. In turn, the Eritrean side promised to assist representatives of the business circles of both countries to establish direct contacts.Furthermore, Lavrov said that he had discussed military cooperation with Saleh. In turn, Saleh told reporters that Asmara is determined to develop trade and investment cooperation with Moscow. Lavrov went on to add that he and his Eritrean counterpart had concretized approaches to developing cooperation in all areas in order to unlock the potential in the economic sphere. The Russian minister also noted that he discussed preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit, which is scheduled for the end of July in St. Petersburg.Answering questions from the press, the head of the Russian diplomacy commented on the recent unrest during opposition rallies in Kenya, not ruling out the involvement of the West in the events. He then reiterated that Moscow does not rule out such course of the events, "because there are situations that develop in the economy, in the social sphere, causing protests, objections from the population," but noted that "in the overwhelming majority of cases," the West seeks to either create such situations or use them in its own interests.On Monday, supporters of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who heads the Azimio opposition coalition, took to the streets in Nairobi, the capital. Odinga is demanding that authorities reconsider the results of the August 2022 elections, which he believes he won, as well as lower the cost of living after raising prices for some basic goods.The Russian minister visited Eritrea at the end of January as part of his African tour, during which, in particular, he discussed preparations for the Russia-Africa summit, as well as bilateral relations. Before Lavrov's tour, Eritrean Ambassador to Russia Petros Tseggai, in an interview with RIA Novosti, expressed confidence that cooperation between Moscow and Asmara in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres would increase, and also stressed that Eritrea intends to deepen cooperation with Moscow in the military-technical field without regard to the West and in the field of geological exploration.

