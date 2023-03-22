International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230322/almost-quarter-of-schools-in-burkina-faso-closed-due-to-security-issues-ngo-says-1108671621.html
Almost Quarter of Schools in Burkina Faso Closed Due to Security Issues, NGO Says
Almost Quarter of Schools in Burkina Faso Closed Due to Security Issues, NGO Says
Almost 25% of all schools in Burkina Faso have been closed since February, and over a million children cannot attend classes due to security issues, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) international non-governmental organization said on Tuesday.
2023-03-22T07:20+0000
2023-03-22T07:20+0000
africa
burkina faso
terrorism
terrorists
terrorist group
security
schools
ngo
refugee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108671474_1:0:3640:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_46e35a81d44fedc7b5f420b88fa498a0.jpg
"Over a million children in Burkina Faso are currently affected by school closures with 6,134 academic institutions shut as of February 2023, an increase of over 40 per cent since the end of the last school year. Nearly one out of four schools country-wide are now out of service due to rampant insecurity and violence, which has forced close to two million people into displacement," the NRC said in a statement.Hassane Hamadou, NRC’s director in Burkina Faso, said that only around 25% of those who had been forced to leave school had the opportunity to continue their education. The rest is left behind and has no access to education and normal childhood experience, he said. Over 31,000 teachers have been affected by the crisis, with only 6,300 of them working at schools for internally displaced children now, according to the NRC. Burkina Faso, located in the Sahel region of Africa, is one of the world’s poorest countries. Since 2015, it has been fighting groups of radical jihadists on its territory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230305/burkina-faso-establishes-curfews-to-intensify-fight-against-terrorists-1108071410.html
africa
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108671474_698:0:3427:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d3aa8f80c00c0f90976d794ea6b1482c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
burkina faso, burkina faso terrorist threat, terrorism in sahel, african terrorists, schools in africa, burkina faso education, norwegian refugee council
burkina faso, burkina faso terrorist threat, terrorism in sahel, african terrorists, schools in africa, burkina faso education, norwegian refugee council

Almost Quarter of Schools in Burkina Faso Closed Due to Security Issues, NGO Says

07:20 GMT 22.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / OLYMPIA DE MAISMONTAn aerial view taken on November 16, 2020 shows the Koum-Lakre school, located in Kaya's outskirts, crowded with Internally Displaced People (IDP).
An aerial view taken on November 16, 2020 shows the Koum-Lakre school, located in Kaya's outskirts, crowded with Internally Displaced People (IDP). - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 25% of all schools in Burkina Faso have been closed since February, and over a million children cannot attend classes due to security issues, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) international non-governmental organization said on Tuesday.
"Over a million children in Burkina Faso are currently affected by school closures with 6,134 academic institutions shut as of February 2023, an increase of over 40 per cent since the end of the last school year. Nearly one out of four schools country-wide are now out of service due to rampant insecurity and violence, which has forced close to two million people into displacement," the NRC said in a statement.
Hassane Hamadou, NRC’s director in Burkina Faso, said that only around 25% of those who had been forced to leave school had the opportunity to continue their education. The rest is left behind and has no access to education and normal childhood experience, he said.
"The longer this situation drags on, the graver it becomes, the harder it will be to reverse this trend and protect their futures. The authorities in Burkina Faso as well as humanitarian and development organisations must urgently renew their efforts to stop this educational hemorrhage," Hamadou said.
A Burkinabe soldier walks past a French armored personnel carrier as part of a French military convoy heading to Niger, stopped by protesters in Kaya, Burkina Faso, Saturday Nov. 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2023
Africa
Burkina Faso Establishes Curfews to Intensify Fight Against Terrorists, Reports Say
5 March, 15:32 GMT
Over 31,000 teachers have been affected by the crisis, with only 6,300 of them working at schools for internally displaced children now, according to the NRC.
Burkina Faso, located in the Sahel region of Africa, is one of the world’s poorest countries. Since 2015, it has been fighting groups of radical jihadists on its territory.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала