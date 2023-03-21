https://sputniknews.com/20230321/zelenskys-adviser-podolyak-says-no-need-to-freeze-ukraine-conflict-1108653981.html

Zelensky's Adviser Podolyak Says No Need to 'Freeze' Ukraine Conflict

Zelensky's Adviser Podolyak Says No Need to 'Freeze' Ukraine Conflict

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has pushed against any attempt to 'freeze' the Ukraine conflict through a ceasefire, saying it will mean an unfinished war for Europe.

2023-03-21T15:10+0000

2023-03-21T15:10+0000

2023-03-21T15:10+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ceasefire

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106425217_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_1d226abb753d134bd916dd96eebf0980.jpg

On March 20, the US Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby expressed concerns that Chinese President Xi Jinping will use his visit to Moscow to reiterate calls for a ceasefire and to arrange truce to which Washington objects. Xi is currently paying a state visit to Moscow on the invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is Xi's first travel abroad after his reelection for the third term in March. A four-hour informal meeting took place in Kremlin on Monday evening, the official negotiations began on Tuesday. On February 24, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a 12-point statement on the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. The plan included the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, and a call for preventing further escalation.

https://sputniknews.com/20230321/russia-afraid-some-weapons-obtained-by-ukraine-may-end-up-on-black-market-moscow-says-1108635099.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ceasefire, special op, special military operation