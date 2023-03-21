International
Putin: Russia Will be Forced to React if West Starts Using Weapons With Nuclear Components
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230321/zelenskys-adviser-podolyak-says-no-need-to-freeze-ukraine-conflict-1108653981.html
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has pushed against any attempt to 'freeze' the Ukraine conflict through a ceasefire, saying it will mean an unfinished war for Europe.
2023-03-21T15:10+0000
2023-03-21T15:10+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ceasefire
volodymyr zelensky
On March 20, the US Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby expressed concerns that Chinese President Xi Jinping will use his visit to Moscow to reiterate calls for a ceasefire and to arrange truce to which Washington objects. Xi is currently paying a state visit to Moscow on the invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is Xi's first travel abroad after his reelection for the third term in March. A four-hour informal meeting took place in Kremlin on Monday evening, the official negotiations began on Tuesday. On February 24, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a 12-point statement on the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. The plan included the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, and a call for preventing further escalation.
Zelensky's Adviser Podolyak Says No Need to 'Freeze' Ukraine Conflict

15:10 GMT 21.03.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Afraid Some Weapons Obtained by Ukraine May End Up on Black Market, Moscow Says
