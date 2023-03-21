https://sputniknews.com/20230321/china-reiterates-readiness-to-play-constructive-role-in-settlement-of-ukraine-crisis-1108639204.html

China Reiterates Readiness to Play Constructive Role in Settlement of Ukraine Crisis

Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Moscow that Beijing is ready to continue playing a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three-day state visit at Putin's invitation to hold talks on further development of the bilateral comprehensive partnership, strategic interaction between Russia and China, and the Ukraine conflict. Upon his arrival in Moscow, the Chinese leader held an informal 4.5-hour meeting with Putin. During the talks with Putin, Xi also noted that "voices for peace and rationality are building" around the world. Many countries support easing tensions, facilitating peace talks and are against escalating the situation by "adding fuel to the fire," the Chinese president added. In February, China released a 12-point document titled "China' Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

