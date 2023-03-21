https://sputniknews.com/20230321/we-need-to-do-more-stoltenberg-calls-for-nato-members-to-pump-out-even-more-military-spending-1108657244.html

'We Need to do More': Stoltenberg Calls for NATO Members to Pump Out Even More Military Spending

At a Tuesday press conference outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, the alliance’s secretary general said member states need to increase their... 21.03.2023, Sputnik International

Many allies have also announced significant defense spending increases since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said. "Now these pledges must turn into real cash, contracts and concrete equipment," he added.Noting that the alliance’s collective military spending had increased for eight years in a row, and increased by 2.2% in real terms last year, Stoltenberg urged even bigger increases, saying that "defense spending underpins everything we do" and that "we're not moving as fast as the dangerous world we live in demands."According to alliance statistics, NATO’s combined defense expenditure in 2022 was $1.2 trillion, of which $816 billion came just from the United States. That statistic doesn’t include supplemental spending, such as on military aid to Ukraine, which in the US totaled over $100 billion by itself, or other items such as nuclear weapons maintenance, which is not included in military budget totals.NATO is now "in the process of agreeing to new capability targets for the production of battle-decisive ammunition and engaging with industry to ramp up production - to support Ukraine against Russia's aggression and for our own defense."The White House first laid out that concept in 2018, calling it “great power competition” as well as “inter-state strategic competition” with Russia and China, and saying the US would have to pivot toward that strategy and away from the War on Terror that had dominated its focus during the first two decades of the 21st century.While Washington’s analysis has identified China as its biggest threat in the long term and called Russia an “acute” threat, the Europe-centered NATO has focused explicitly on Russia, even while extending feelers to US allies in East Asia to increase cooperation there.Rights of National Minorities of Ukraine to be DiscussedStoltenberg’s statement comes amid a controversy over the calling of a meeting of the commission with Ukraine without unanimous support for doing so.While Hungary is a NATO ally, the Central European nation has largely objected to NATO’s enthusiastic support for Ukraine in that country’s conflict with Russia, saying it causes economic chaos across the continent and risks snowballing into a larger war between nuclear powers.At the initiative of Hungary and Romania, the Council of Europe decided late last year to apply to the Venice Commission about the issue of national minorities in Ukraine, which include Hungarians and Romanians in the Transcarpathian border region. Minorities in the region, which also include Rusyns, have reported being bribed to send their children to learn the Ukrainian language and having their cultural institutions closed by Ukrainian authorities.Aside from neutralizing Ukraine as a potential base for NATO weapons, Russia's special operation in Ukraine that began in February 2022 is motivated in part by the Ukrainian government's militant assault on Russian-speaking groups in the eastern Donbass region, and neo-Nazi violence there that killed at least 14,000 people between 2014 and 2022. The two people's republics that arose in the Donbass, which have since joined the Russian Federation in the interests of security, initially formed in the Spring of 2014 in response to the anti-Russophone violence sparked by the nationalist coup in Kiev that February.

