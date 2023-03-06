https://sputniknews.com/20230306/budapest-says-kiev-to-reward-minorities-for-sending-children-to-ukrainian-language-classes-1108096151.html

Budapest Says Kiev to Reward Minorities for Sending Children to Ukrainian-Language Classes

Budapest Says Kiev to Reward Minorities for Sending Children to Ukrainian-Language Classes

Budapest considers it unacceptable that many Ukrainian state institutions are ready to pay $850 a year to Hungarians in the Zakarpattia region if they send their children to Ukrainian-language classes, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

2023-03-06T16:46+0000

2023-03-06T16:46+0000

2023-03-06T16:46+0000

world

hungary

ukraine

ukrainian language

peter szijjarto

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108095895_0:168:3045:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_ece480e74c82b0ea01e6f4d96c4887dd.jpg

"While the European Union allocates several billion euros to support the functioning of the Ukrainian state, some Ukrainian state institutions promise support of 300,000 forints ($850) per year during four years to those families who enroll children not in minority classes, but in the classes of the Ukrainian state language. Obviously, this kind of step against national communities and minorities is unacceptable," Szijjarto told the parliament. Szijjarto noted that while Ukrainian children were admitted to 1,247 kindergartens and schools in Hungary, Ukraine was going to start closing all 99 Hungarian minority schools in September. In addition, the Ukrainian government will limit the number of subjects taught in national languages to 20% after the fourth grade and ban the option of passing final and entrance exams in Hungarian, the minister added. Tensions between Hungary and Ukraine flared up due to the 2017 Ukrainian law on education that restricts opportunities to study in their native language for minorities in the country. Hungarian officials have criticized the law, saying it discriminates against the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine's western part. Later, the media reported that Hungarian flags were removed from public institutions in the Ukrainian city of Mukachevo and local villages, and several heads of Hungarian institutions close to the Hungarian Cultural Association of Zakarpattia were fired.

https://sputniknews.com/20230107/how-literal-nazis-holding-kiev-hostage-ruined-relations-with-budapest-a-view-from-hungary-1106111360.html

hungary

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary, ukraine, hungarian minorities in ukraine, hungarian language, ukrainian schools, ukrainian education reform