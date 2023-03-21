https://sputniknews.com/20230321/putins-speech-touched-african-hearts-by-reminding-power-of-unity-experts-say-1108630636.html

Putin's Speech 'Touched African Hearts' by Reminding Power of Unity, Experts Say

President's Putin speech at the plenary session titled "Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World" was focused on the issues that resonate with Africans' concerns and "touch the African heart," says Alex Muigai.

President's Putin speech at the second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference's plenary session "touched the African heart," explains Alex Muigai, founder of the Future Team Kenya youth movement, in an interview with Sputnik.The plenary was titled "Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World" and his speech was focused on issues that resonate with Africans' concerns, such as food security, debt burden and infrastructure development.Commenting on Putin's remarks, Muigai highlights that Russia reiterated its commitment to advance a strategic partnership with African nations on the most important matters of socio-economic development. David Okpatuma, a board chairman of the Developmental Corporation for Africa Initiative non-governmental organization, who also was present at the event, shares a similar point of view, underlining that Putin's speech was "timely and very important" for African states as it touched upon topics that lie within their priorities and needs. At the same time, he points out, the president highlighted that Africa is a continent of the future, which will be "one of the leaders of the new multipolar world." He explains that this means African countries are strategically positioned to play the role of "frontrunners" and bring about much-needed changes to the region and the world in general. According to him, recent developments in the world's politics indicate that Africa is gradually moving towards the position of the leader of the "new reality." In particular, he notes, African countries are now coming together and "clamor for important seats," including a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.However, Okpatuma questions the need of these moves in the light of changing political landscape, and growing African importance and influence.In this regard, Muigai states, Putin's speech is a reminder for African nations that if they cooperate with each other, they "can achieve a lot" in terms of further development. Underscoring the need for Africans to unite in the face of shared challenges and threats, he highlights that it's time for the continent to "get its resources right" and "build development for its people," so that they can live better lives. He also recalls, echoing Putin's words, that even though Africa is rich in minerals and other resoures, its economic position remains unstable and its contribution to the world's GDP stands at about 3%. Therefore, he says, it's critical for Africans to unite and make their aspirations come to fruition.Speaking about the most remarkable points from Putin's speech, Okpatuma mentions Russia's decisions to forgive about $20 billion owed in debts by African countries. He underlines that these moves illustrate that Moscow is willing "to take a huge load off the African continent," and make sure it can pursue the new partnership on the basis of a multipolar world "with less backlogs of debt."

