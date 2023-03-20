Cooperation Between Russia, Africa Reaches New Level, President Putin Says
12:05 GMT 20.03.2023 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 20.03.2023)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference which began in Moscow on 19 March, and addressing the plenary session 'Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World'.
Cooperation between Russian and Africa has reached new level, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated, while speaking during the second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference.
Russia has always paid attention to cooperation with African countries and will continue to do it, the president added.
Moreover, Putin stated that he believes Africa will become one of leaders among those powers that shape the world order.
"African states are constantly increasing their role in world affairs. More and more confidently declare their position in politics and economics. We are convinced that Africa will become one of the leaders of the emerging multipolar world order," he said.
He highlighted that Russia stands for strategic partnership with African countries and shaping global agenda.
Putin added that Moscow has written off debt for African countries in the amount of more than $20 billion.
He also confirmed to the African members of parliament that Russia will continue to help Africa with electricity and expand energy systems on the continent.
Speaking on the topic of the grain deal, the president underlined that Russia insists on full implementation of the agreement, indicating that only 3% of goods go to Africa, while the rest arrives in developed countries.
