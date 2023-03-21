https://sputniknews.com/20230321/paris-pays-africa-for-using-french-as-official-language-expert-says-1108642796.html

Paris Pays Africa for Using French As Official Language, Expert Says

Paris Pays Africa for Using French As Official Language, Expert Says

Paris pays appropriations from its budget to French-speaking African countries in order that they use French as their official language, Bangui State University professor Apollinaire Selezilo told Sputnik.

2023-03-21T14:54+0000

2023-03-21T14:54+0000

2023-03-21T14:54+0000

Paris pays appropriations from its budget to French-speaking African countries in order that they use French as their official language, Bangui State University professor Apollinaire Selezilo told Sputnik.According to Selezilo, France does so to maintain its clout in Africa.He believes France "imposes its culture, maintains its influence, and has control over French-speaking countries."The professor also noted that African countries have to bolster their strengthn, in particular with help of "their cultural legacy, which has been forgone for ages."However, according to observers, the French language is not the only tool Paris uses to maintain control over its former colonies.Earlier, Michael Bibi, Bishop of the Cameroonian diocese of Buea located in Cameroon's southwest, blamed Western countries for their neo-colonial attitude towards African nations.He pointed to the fact that France uses "a complicated network of financial economic policies and political control through the threat of regime change and their military presence to maintain the status quo."Bibi also described the Francophonie as an instrument in the hands of Paris to interfere in African affairs.Moreover, Algiers excoriated actions by Paris last month to "exfiltrate" an Algerian citizen sentenced to prison in Algeria as "violation of national sovereignty by diplomatic, consular, and security staff."

