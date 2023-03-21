https://sputniknews.com/20230321/japanese-pms-ukraine-visit-putting-on-a-good-face-for-the-west-and-avoiding-damage-1108645128.html

Japanese PM's Ukraine Visit: Putting On a Good Face for the West and Avoiding Damage?

Japanese PM's Ukraine Visit: Putting On a Good Face for the West and Avoiding Damage?

Alexander Panov, Professor at the Diplomacy Department at MGIMO Russia, Chief Research Fellow of the Institute for U.S. and Canadian Studies, Ambassador... 21.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-21T16:46+0000

2023-03-21T16:46+0000

2023-03-21T16:46+0000

world

japan

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108658724_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_99caa54ae25669db1d97b6e59f2b8c05.jpg

G7 ‘Host Role’ ObligatesThe main reason is that Japan is chairing the G7 this year, the expert believes:"Accordingly, Prime Minister Kishida is now vigorously gearing up for the Hiroshima Summit. First of all, to demonstrate that Japan is the West's reliable ally in resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Therefore, Kishida is visiting Kiev to show his solidarity with Kiev. But most importantly, to show Japan's important role in the G7 and to invite Zelensky to come to the Hiroshima Summit or to address it via video link".Solidarity, More Like Lip ServiceMeanwhile, despite Tokyo's demonstration of solidarity with Kiev in the Ukrainian conflict, Japan is contributing less economic help to Ukraine than other countries are, the expert noted.Japan is doing this so as not to be out of line with the collective West. Especially since Ukraine will be one of the main topics at the summit in Hiroshima.Japan To Play ‘Asian Watchdog’ Rather Than ChinaIn addition, the Japanese feel that they now have a chance to prove themselves as the "Asian pillar" of the West, Alexander Panov believes.“And, to some extent, [Japan hopes] to play the "watchdog" role in Asian affairs during this period. Meanwhile, Tokyo's main concern is Beijing. It is Japan's main ‘headache’. Long-standing debates in Asia have focused on the fact that if China begins to take Taiwan by force, it will threaten Japan's interests as well. Since in this case, the US could provide military assistance to Taiwan, and then a retaliatory strike by Beijing would be launched against American bases on Japanese soil. In addition, it is predicted that after Taiwan, China will begin to move south toward the Senkaku (or Diaoyudao) Islands, and then it will head to Okinawa. So based on these predictions, Japan is now building up its defensive position by placing garrisons on the Nansei Island chain bordering Okinawa. Recently, the Japanese opened a new military base on the island of Ishigaki, near Okinawa, and announced that they would beef up their defensive capabilities.”And Tokyo will ramp its military spending up to NATO’s standard of 2% of GDP, creating the capacity to counterattack those bases from which threats to Japan may emanate, the expert added.According to the current Japanese leadership, Tokyo’s militarization course is the way to peace in the region. And this is in line with Japan's current policy of becoming more and more active in the sphere of international relations.Thus, the Japanese are now "fidgeting" a lot, not wanting to miss their chance to enhance their country's role both in the West and in world politics in general. So as to show the international community how much Japan is an "important player".The West is encouraging this behavior because Japan has decided to sacrifice its relations with Russia.An Attempt to Avoid Irreparable DamageIn reality, however, Japan's own economic interests may become the "ritual sacrifice" of this policy.Tokyo is aware of this, which is why – despite its solidarity with Ukraine and its own anti-Russian sanctions – it is trying to "hang on" and stay where it still can.

https://sputniknews.com/20230316/are-japans-best-known-brands-reluctant-to-join-tokyos-military-buildup--1108443073.html

japan

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, ukraine