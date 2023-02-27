International
Majority of Japanese Against Arms Supplies to Ukraine, Media Reports
Majority of Japanese Against Arms Supplies to Ukraine, Media Reports
The majority of the Japanese do not support Tokyo's arms supplies to Ukraine, the Japanese media outlet reported.
76% of the Japanese citizens are against Tokyo's arms supplies to Ukraine with only 16% supporting the idea, the opinion poll showed. At the same time 66% of the respondents supported the increase of the general assistance provided to Ukraine. The opinion poll was being conducted on February 24-26. The total number of the respondents as well as the margin of error were not given. In November, Japanese news agency reported, citing the sources close to the country's government, that Tokyo does not exclude the possibility of the lethal weapons exports to other countries under certain circumstances. Currently, the exports of arms and military equipment is regulated in Japan by the Self-Defense Forces Law and the principles of the military equipment transfer that prohibit the provision of lethal weapons to other countries.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The majority of the Japanese do not support Tokyo's arms supplies to Ukraine, the Japanese media outlet reported, citing opinion poll.
76% of the Japanese citizens are against Tokyo's arms supplies to Ukraine with only 16% supporting the idea, the opinion poll showed.
At the same time 66% of the respondents supported the increase of the general assistance provided to Ukraine.
The opinion poll was being conducted on February 24-26. The total number of the respondents as well as the margin of error were not given.
In November, Japanese news agency reported, citing the sources close to the country's government, that Tokyo does not exclude the possibility of the lethal weapons exports to other countries under certain circumstances.
Currently, the exports of arms and military equipment is regulated in Japan by the Self-Defense Forces Law and the principles of the military equipment transfer that prohibit the provision of lethal weapons to other countries.
