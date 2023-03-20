International
WATCH LIVE: Putin, XI Hold Informal Meeting in Kremlin
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230320/eu-agrees-on-ammunition-plan-for-kiev-worth-21bln-reports-say-1108602341.html
EU Agrees on Ammunition Plan for Kiev Worth $2.1Bln, Reports Say
EU Agrees on Ammunition Plan for Kiev Worth $2.1Bln, Reports Say
The European Union has agreed on the ammunition plan for Ukraine worth two billion euros ($2.1 billion), media reported on Monday, citing diplomats.
2023-03-20T12:55+0000
2023-03-20T12:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
european union (eu)
ammunition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100803632_0:171:3072:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_c4c2560ead101d8613d02097d0edb189.jpg
Brussels hosts a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers is taking place in Brussels on Monday.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation. In late January, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, with other states announcing similar steps or promising to join the initiative. Moscow has continuously warned that sending more lethal aid to Kiev risks escalating the conflict and involving NATO in direct confrontation with Russia.The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against arms deliveries that could further escalate hostilities, leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/ukraine-to-receive-leopard-1-tanks-from-denmark-germany-netherlands-in-may-minister-1108293723.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100803632_261:0:2992:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ceaa51a1c283b3f8eaf12344fefee746.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union, ammunition plan, military operation
european union, ammunition plan, military operation

EU Agrees on Ammunition Plan for Kiev Worth $2.1Bln, Reports Say

12:55 GMT 20.03.2023
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaFILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has agreed on the ammunition plan for Ukraine worth two billion euros ($2.1 billion), media reported on Monday, citing diplomats.
Brussels hosts a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers is taking place in Brussels on Monday.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
A German Leopard 1A5 tank drives past at the at the 2015 military day in Uffenheim, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
Military
Ukraine to Receive Leopard 1 Tanks From Denmark, Germany, Netherlands in May: Minister
11 March, 13:30 GMT
Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation. In late January, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, with other states announcing similar steps or promising to join the initiative. Moscow has continuously warned that sending more lethal aid to Kiev risks escalating the conflict and involving NATO in direct confrontation with Russia.
The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against arms deliveries that could further escalate hostilities, leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала