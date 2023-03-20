https://sputniknews.com/20230320/eu-agrees-on-ammunition-plan-for-kiev-worth-21bln-reports-say-1108602341.html

EU Agrees on Ammunition Plan for Kiev Worth $2.1Bln, Reports Say

The European Union has agreed on the ammunition plan for Ukraine worth two billion euros ($2.1 billion), media reported on Monday, citing diplomats.

Brussels hosts a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers is taking place in Brussels on Monday.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation. In late January, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, with other states announcing similar steps or promising to join the initiative. Moscow has continuously warned that sending more lethal aid to Kiev risks escalating the conflict and involving NATO in direct confrontation with Russia.The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against arms deliveries that could further escalate hostilities, leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

