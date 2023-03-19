International
One Person Dead Following Ukrainian Troops’ Shelling of Donetsk
One Person Dead Following Ukrainian Troops’ Shelling of Donetsk
A young man died in the Kirovskyi District in the city of Donetsk as a result of shelling carried out by Ukrainian troops overnight
One Person Dead Following Ukrainian Troops’ Shelling of Donetsk

06:56 GMT 19.03.2023
DONETSK (Sputnik) - A young man died in the Kirovskyi District in the city of Donetsk as a result of shelling carried out by Ukrainian troops overnight, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The man was fatally injured while driving in his car in Donetsk. Several buildings, including one residential one and a grocery store, were damaged in the shelling.
The Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Telegram that Ukrainian troops fired over a dozen rockets from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at the Kirovskyi District in the city of Donetsk overnight.
The DPR mission also said that Ukrainian troops shelled the Kirovskyi district using 155mm NATO-caliber shells.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
