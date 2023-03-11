https://sputniknews.com/20230311/ukraine-to-receive-leopard-1-tanks-from-denmark-germany-netherlands-in-may-minister-1108293723.html

Ukraine to Receive Leopard 1 Tanks From Denmark, Germany, Netherlands in May: Minister

Ukraine to Receive Leopard 1 Tanks From Denmark, Germany, Netherlands in May: Minister

The first batch of Leopard 1 tanks from Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands will be handed over to Ukraine in early May, acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Saturday.

"We can expect to be able to deliver 80 to 90 tanks during 2023. They will be delivered continuously, because they need to be included in training activities with Ukrainian soldiers... Therefore, we believe that they will be delivered in large quantities from about the beginning of May until the end of the year," Poulsen was quoted as saying by Danish broadcaster. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022. In late January, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, with other states announcing similar steps or promising to join the initiative. Moscow has continuously warned that sending more lethal aid to Kiev risks escalating the conflict and involving NATO in direct confrontation with Russia.

