Saudi King Invites Iranian President to Pay Official Visit to Saudi Arabia: Tehran

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a letter to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, inviting him to visit Saudi Arabia following the official resumption of bilateral relations between the countries, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran's President Mohammad Jamshidi said on Sunday.

"In a letter to President Raisi, H.E Salman bin Abdulaziz the King of Saudi Arabia welcomed the deal btw the 2 brotherly countries, invited him to Riyadh & called for strong economic/regional cooperation," Jamshidi tweeted. The Iranian official added that Raisi had welcomed the invitation and stressed the country's readiness to expand cooperation with Riyadh. Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian announced that he would soon meet with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, after the two countries agreed to normalize their relations. On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement mediated by China to resume relations, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months. The joint statement was signed after days of talks between the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, and his Saudi counterpart, Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, in Beijing.

