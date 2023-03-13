https://sputniknews.com/20230313/top-saudi-diplomat-says-differences-with-iran-persist-despite-detente-1108350954.html

Top Saudi Diplomat Says Differences With Iran Persist Despite Detente

Top Saudi Diplomat Says Differences With Iran Persist Despite Detente

The recently signed deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic ties does not mean there are no outstanding issues between the two regional powers, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Monday.

2023-03-13T16:36+0000

2023-03-13T16:36+0000

2023-03-13T16:36+0000

world

saudi arabia

iran

diplomatic relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108350804_0:0:3102:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_f5e554e869d4110253d84605b1445f03.jpg

"This does not mean that an agreement has been reached to resolve all pending disputes between them," the Saudi royal told an Arabic newspaper. At the same time, Faisal reportedly said last week's agreement proved the neighbors' desire to resolve these issues though communication and diplomacy. They include the implementation of nuclear commitments undertaken by Iran and its return to close cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The two rivals agreed last week to reopen their respective embassies within two months. The Saudi prince said Riyadh and Tehran recognized that their mutual interest lay in advancing development priorities rather than competing for dominance. Saudi Arabia expects the pact to "open a new chapter with Iran and bolster cooperation that would consolidate security and stability and push forward development and prosperity" not just between the two countries, but in the whole region, Faisal told the newspaper.

https://sputniknews.com/20230311/china-brokered-iran-saudi-deal-threatens-to-push-us-out-of-the-gulf-and-washington-knows-it-1108298905.html

saudi arabia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

saudi arabia-iran relations, diplomatic relations restoration, saudi foreign minister prince faisal bin farhan al saud