https://sputniknews.com/20230310/iran-saudi-arabia-agree-to-restore-diplomatic-relations-1108258390.html
Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree to Restore Diplomatic Relations
Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree to Restore Diplomatic Relations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to resume relations, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months. 10.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-10T12:46+0000
2023-03-10T12:46+0000
2023-03-10T12:52+0000
world
middle east
iran
saudi arabia
diplomatic relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103339/04/1033390446_0:0:2997:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_516d12de97fed84fe3f53df345ebee1e.jpg
The deal was signed after several days of negotiations between the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing.The foreign ministers of the two countries are now going to hold a bilateral meeting to discuss the implementation of the agreement.Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has thanked China for facilitating the talks.He also pointed to the role of Oman and Iraq in leading the initial five rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh to reach a final agreement.The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since the January 2016 execution of Saudi Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a critic of the Saudi monarchy who was arrested repeatedly for suggesting that Saudi Arabia’s oil-rich Eastern Province should secede from the kingdom if Shia rights were not respected. Al-Nimr’s killing prompted mobs of angry protesters to attack the Saudi Embassy in Tehran, with Riyadh cutting ties and Tehran reciprocating.However, in 2022, Saudi Arabia and Iran held several rounds of talks to restore broken relations and find possible ways to resolve differences.
iran
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103339/04/1033390446_88:0:2819:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7a5a71789c964e4dcb3dfb8bb84614b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east, iran, saudi arabia, diplomatic relations
middle east, iran, saudi arabia, diplomatic relations
Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree to Restore Diplomatic Relations
12:46 GMT 10.03.2023 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 10.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to resume relations, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months.
The deal was signed after several days of negotiations between the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing.
The foreign ministers of the two countries are now going to hold a bilateral meeting to discuss the implementation of the agreement.
Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has thanked China for facilitating the talks.
"I highly appreciate the constructive role of the People's Republic of China in supporting the development of relations between countries, which is necessary to solve problems and strengthen peace and stability, as well as the development of international cooperation," he said.
He also pointed to the role of Oman and Iraq in leading the initial five rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh to reach a final agreement.
The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since the January 2016 execution of Saudi Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a critic of the Saudi monarchy who was arrested repeatedly for suggesting that Saudi Arabia’s oil-rich Eastern Province should secede from the kingdom if Shia rights were not respected. Al-Nimr’s killing prompted mobs of angry protesters to attack the Saudi Embassy in Tehran, with Riyadh cutting ties and Tehran reciprocating.
However, in 2022, Saudi Arabia and Iran held several rounds of talks to restore broken relations and find possible ways to resolve differences.