https://sputniknews.com/20230319/macrons-approval-rating-drops-to-record-low-of-28-amid-pension-reform-poll-1108576489.html

Macron's Approval Rating Drops to Record Low of 28% Amid Pension Reform: Poll

Macron's Approval Rating Drops to Record Low of 28% Amid Pension Reform: Poll

The approval rating of French President Emmanuel Macron has dropped to 28%, the levels unseen since the 2019 yellow vests protests, an IFOP poll commissioned by French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche showed on Sunday.

2023-03-19T16:47+0000

2023-03-19T16:47+0000

2023-03-19T16:48+0000

world

france

emmanuel macron

pension reform

approval rating

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/01/1107913705_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4574c18a584dc86f4a5eb6f2ba6592c8.jpg

It is noted that the president's approval decline came after Macron's decision earlier this week to invoke the Article 49.3 of the French constitution, which allowed the government to override the parliament to raise the retirement age. The poll was conducted online among 1,928 adult French citizens from March 9-16 from different population segments. The margin of error stood at 1%-2.3%. In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the reform project, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country from 62 by three months per year starting from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64. The draft reform has caused a massive backlash in French society. There have already been seven general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

https://sputniknews.com/20230317/job-walkouts-mass-rallies--fiery-rhetoric-what-are-the-nationwide-french-protests-about-1108499942.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, macron approval rating, pension reform, protests against pension reform