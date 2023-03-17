https://sputniknews.com/20230317/french-pension-riots-are-result-of-eu-tailing-us-led-push-into-eastern-europe-1108514207.html

French Pension Riots are Result of EU Tailing US-Led Push Into Eastern Europe

British economist John Ross linked French protests against raising the retirement age to 64 with the Europe-wide crisis caused by the USD-led proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine.

French protests against rolling back pension rights are the consequence of European involvement in Washington's proxy confrontation with Moscow, an economists has said.Economist John Ross, a founder member of the Socialist Action group within the British Labour Party, told Sputnik that Emmanuel Macron's "totally undemocratic" moves to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 over the head of an unwilling Parliament was just a reflection of a continent-wide economic crisis."Europe at the present time is in absolute chaos, the worst chaos since World War II," the ascademic noted. "We've got the inflation, which is basically the same as in the 1980s, except that the economic growth in Europe is only about one-third for the rate in the 1980s."European governments are pursuing a "terrible policy of capitulation" to the US, despite the huge damage that Washington's policies are doing to their economies"What the United States is doing is terribly damaging for Europe, for Germany, for example," he said, "cutting off relatively well-priced oil and gas imports from Russia and imposing very high-priced oil and gas imports from the United States."While the author said he would like to believe Europeans were "waking up" to the situation, "it wouldn't be the truth."

