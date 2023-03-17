https://sputniknews.com/20230317/tiktok-ultimatum-credit-suisse-bailout-maternal-mortality-1108479466.html
TikTok Ultimatum, Credit Suisse Bailout, Maternal Mortality
Two and a half tons of uranium goes missing in Libya. Nothing to see here?
Author and economist John Ross joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the French president bypassing the National Assembly to push through changes to France’s retirement age, and connects the erosion of domestic wellbeing to the expansion of empire.Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's testimony about the US banking sector and the latest US budget, insider trading regulations, Washington’s hypocrisy regarding the International Criminal Court, GOP uproar over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Ukraine position, and the state of ammunition supplies for Kiev.Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses the recent huge spike in US maternal mortality rates, how the COVID pandemic and general American poverty trends have contributed to this surge, the shuttering of maternity and neonatal hospital wards and what is driving these hospital downsizings.Independent journalist, researcher with CODEPINK, and author Nicolas Davies discusses the ongoing political crisis in Israel, whether attempts by Israel’s president will calm tensions, Syrian President Bashar Assad's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, how Washington is trying to recapture its role as world diplomatic leader after a watershed Chinese mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and rumors of China’s role in peace in Ukraine as Xi Jinping plans a trip to Moscow.San Antonio reproductive rights organizer Tori Ramirez discusses the the Texas case that aims to rescind FDA approval for abortion medication mifepresitone, how an ancient law has been invoked to withdraw FDA approval of the drug, the national implications for restricting abortion pills, and what the next steps are in Texas regarding abortion rights.The Misfits also discuss the indictment of a Bannon ally for billions in fraud charges, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s attempt to scandinavianize his state’s prisons, and a cheesy decision on Gruyere trademarking.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:29 GMT 17.03.2023 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 17.03.2023)
Two and a half tons of uranium goes missing in Libya. Nothing to see here?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.