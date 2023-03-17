International
Protesters Clash With French Police During Demo Against Pension Reform
On Thursday, protests against the reform, which resulted in violent clashes with police, were held in almost all major French cities. Laurent Berger, the secretary general of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour, announced another general strike against the pension reform on March 23.
On Thursday, protests against pension reform, which resulted in violent clashes with police, were held in almost all major French cities. Laurent Berger, the secretary general of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour, announced another general strike against the pension reform to take place on 23 March.The draft reform has caused a massive backlash in French society. There have already been seven general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the past two months, with more than a million people taking part. During the protests, clashes often break out between the police and protesters.Take a look at recent protests in Sputnik's gallery.
Earlier, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the government had adopted the law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allows the government to pass a bill without parliamentary approval.
On Thursday, protests against pension reform, which resulted in violent clashes with police, were held in almost all major French cities. Laurent Berger, the secretary general of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour, announced another general strike against the pension reform to take place on 23 March.
The draft reform has caused a massive backlash in French society. There have already been seven general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the past two months, with more than a million people taking part. During the protests, clashes often break out between the police and protesters.
Take a look at recent protests in Sputnik's gallery.
© AFP 2023 / Loic Venance

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a demonstration after the French government pushed pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Nantes, western France, on 16 March 2023.

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a demonstration after the French government pushed pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Nantes, western France, on 16 March 2023. - Sputnik International
1/12
© AFP 2023 / Loic Venance

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a demonstration after the French government pushed pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Nantes, western France, on 16 March 2023.

© AP Photo / Lewis Joly

Rubbish bins are set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near the Place de la Concorde, in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023.

Rubbish bins are set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near the Place de la Concorde, in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023. - Sputnik International
2/12
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly

Rubbish bins are set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near the Place de la Concorde, in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Valentine Chapuis

A protester uses a megaphone in the square in front of the Capitole de Toulouse during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Toulouse, south-western France, on 16 March 2023.

A protester uses a megaphone in the square in front of the Capitole de Toulouse during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Toulouse, south-western France, on 16 March 2023. - Sputnik International
3/12
© AFP 2023 / Valentine Chapuis

A protester uses a megaphone in the square in front of the Capitole de Toulouse during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Toulouse, south-western France, on 16 March 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Olivier Chassignole

Police officers stand in front of fireworks let off by protesters during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Lyon on 16 March 2023.

Police officers stand in front of fireworks let off by protesters during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Lyon on 16 March 2023. - Sputnik International
4/12
© AFP 2023 / Olivier Chassignole

Police officers stand in front of fireworks let off by protesters during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Lyon on 16 March 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Nicolas Tucat

A protester gestures next to burning waste bins during a demonstration in Marseille, in the south of France on 16 March 2023.

A protester gestures next to burning waste bins during a demonstration in Marseille, in the south of France on 16 March 2023. - Sputnik International
5/12
© AFP 2023 / Nicolas Tucat

A protester gestures next to burning waste bins during a demonstration in Marseille, in the south of France on 16 March 2023.

© AP Photo / Daniel Cole

Protesters march during a demonstration in Marseille in the south of France on Thursday 16 March 2023.

Protesters march during a demonstration in Marseille in the south of France on Thursday 16 March 2023. - Sputnik International
6/12
© AP Photo / Daniel Cole

Protesters march during a demonstration in Marseille in the south of France on Thursday 16 March 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Loic Venance

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Nantes, western France, on 16 March 2023.

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Nantes, western France, on 16 March 2023. - Sputnik International
7/12
© AFP 2023 / Loic Venance

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Nantes, western France, on 16 March 2023.

© AP Photo / Lewis Joly

Firefighters put out a fire near Place de la Concorde after a demonstration in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023.

Firefighters put out a fire near Place de la Concorde after a demonstration in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023. - Sputnik International
8/12
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly

Firefighters put out a fire near Place de la Concorde after a demonstration in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Olivier Chassignole

A local resident rides his bike past a fire during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49,3 of the constitution, in Lyon on 16 March 2023.

A local resident rides his bike past a fire during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49,3 of the constitution, in Lyon on 16 March 2023. - Sputnik International
9/12
© AFP 2023 / Olivier Chassignole

A local resident rides his bike past a fire during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49,3 of the constitution, in Lyon on 16 March 2023.

© AP Photo / Thomas Padilla

Protesters demonstrate at Place de la Concorde near the National Assembly in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023.

Protesters demonstrate at Place de la Concorde near the National Assembly in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023. - Sputnik International
10/12
© AP Photo / Thomas Padilla

Protesters demonstrate at Place de la Concorde near the National Assembly in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023.

© AP Photo / Daniel Cole

People run from tear gas fired by French riot police during a demonstration in Marseille in the south of France on Thursday 16 March 2023.

People run from tear gas fired by French riot police during a demonstration in Marseille in the south of France on Thursday 16 March 2023. - Sputnik International
11/12
© AP Photo / Daniel Cole

People run from tear gas fired by French riot police during a demonstration in Marseille in the south of France on Thursday 16 March 2023.

© AP Photo / Lewis Joly

A man sits near a window broken by protesters after a demonstration near Place de la Concorde in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023.

A man sits near a window broken by protesters after a demonstration near Place de la Concorde in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023. - Sputnik International
12/12
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly

A man sits near a window broken by protesters after a demonstration near Place de la Concorde in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023.

