https://sputniknews.com/20230317/protesters-clash-with-french-police-during-demo-against-pension-reform-1108498858.html

Protesters Clash With French Police During Demo Against Pension Reform

Protesters Clash With French Police During Demo Against Pension Reform

On Thursday, protests against the reform, which resulted in violent clashes with police, were held in almost all major French cities. Laurent Berger, the secretary general of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour, announced another general strike against the pension reform on March 23.

2023-03-17T12:32+0000

2023-03-17T12:32+0000

2023-03-17T12:32+0000

multimedia

photo

france

protests

reform

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108492900_0:265:3073:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_d900fa1ddfae09e645a1cac2490802e8.jpg

On Thursday, protests against pension reform, which resulted in violent clashes with police, were held in almost all major French cities. Laurent Berger, the secretary general of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour, announced another general strike against the pension reform to take place on 23 March.The draft reform has caused a massive backlash in French society. There have already been seven general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the past two months, with more than a million people taking part. During the protests, clashes often break out between the police and protesters.Take a look at recent protests in Sputnik's gallery.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protests against the reform, violent clashes with police