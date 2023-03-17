Protesters Clash With French Police During Demo Against Pension Reform
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a demonstration after the French government pushed pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Nantes, western France, on 16 March 2023.
Rubbish bins are set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near the Place de la Concorde, in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023.
A protester uses a megaphone in the square in front of the Capitole de Toulouse during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Toulouse, south-western France, on 16 March 2023.
Police officers stand in front of fireworks let off by protesters during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Lyon on 16 March 2023.
A protester gestures next to burning waste bins during a demonstration in Marseille, in the south of France on 16 March 2023.
Protesters march during a demonstration in Marseille in the south of France on Thursday 16 March 2023.
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, in Nantes, western France, on 16 March 2023.
Firefighters put out a fire near Place de la Concorde after a demonstration in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023.
A local resident rides his bike past a fire during a demonstration after the French government pushed pension reform through parliament without a vote, invoking Article 49,3 of the constitution, in Lyon on 16 March 2023.
Protesters demonstrate at Place de la Concorde near the National Assembly in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023.
People run from tear gas fired by French riot police during a demonstration in Marseille in the south of France on Thursday 16 March 2023.
A man sits near a window broken by protesters after a demonstration near Place de la Concorde in Paris on Thursday 16 March 2023.
