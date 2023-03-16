https://sputniknews.com/20230316/french-authorities-to-pass-law-raising-retirement-age-without-vote-in-parliament-media-reports-1108469633.html

Macron Government Bypasses French Parliament to Push Through Pension Age Hike

French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to adopt a law raising the retirement age without a vote in parliament, the French broadcaster reported.

The article of the constitution, mentioned by the PM, stipulates that the government has the right to pass a law without a vote in parliament if the president does not have the support of a majority of parliamentarians. In the fall, Borne resorted to Article 49.3 ten times to pass the country's 2023 budget bills.Yael Braun-Pivet, chairwoman of the lower-house, said that "the law is considered adopted from now on."The decision was made minutes before the final vote in France's lower house of parliament on the text of the reform, as President Emmanuel Macron gathered ministers to decide on the legislation, according to reports.The controversial reform bill seeks a gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. It has already caused a massive backlash in French society with numerous strikes erupting over the last two months, with over one million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.Despite the protests, French government decided to push the bill through citing the future of pension system.Reports suggest that following the announcement, French lawmakers demanded that the PM step down.

