Burning of Quran by Ukrainian Military Typical Tool of Nazi Policy to ‘Insult & Humiliate’
The burning of the Holy Quran by ukrainian military is a typical tool of Nazi policy to ‘insult and humiliate’, expert tells Sputnik.
A recent incident with the burning of a Quran by the Ukrainian military was, on the one hand, a provocation, and on the other, a manifestation of deliberately offensive behavior towards the opposing side, Iranian lawyer and legal expert Ali Mehrpour Lashkenari told Sputnik.Footage circulating on social media earlier showed several Ukrainian soldiers setting ablaze Islam's holy book, the Quran.While on the basis of Resolution No. 1418 of the UN Human Rights Council, which condemns any actions aimed at insult or discrimination on religious grounds, one can hardly expect such a step in relation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Iranian lawyer said.Using the pages of the Holy Quran to kindle a fire is both heinous and disgusting, Afghan political scientist Yahya Chawosh said.The current provocation involving the burning of the Quran is all part and parcel of NATO's strategy to ignite conflicts on ethnic and religious grounds, Turkish political scientist Mehmet Perinçek told Sputnik.He added that the incident with the burning of the Quran should be perceived as a lesson for all Muslims in Ukraine, revealing the true essence of the Kiev regime. According to Mehmet Perinçek, the Eurasian civilization is strong and "has the necessary resources to destroy the plans of the Atlantic bloc to create a unipolar world and, instead, form an equal, just world order.”Such desecration of the Quran by Ukrainian soldiers is a manifestation of Nazi ideology designed to sow hatred, Syrian political analyst Osama Dannura agreed.He added that the governments of NATO countries indulge these actions, while pumping the Ukrainian Army with weapons.Ukraine's authorities, he said, use religion when it is necessary to incite hatred, similar to how the West works to split people belonging to one and the same religion, one church, in order to sow division and hatred.
Earlier, a video was circulated on social media showing several Ukrainian soldiers setting fire to the Islamic holy book, the Quran, triggering outrage, with the act likened to one of the typical tools of Nazi policy.
A recent incident with the burning of a Quran by the Ukrainian military was, on the one hand, a provocation, and on the other, a manifestation of deliberately offensive behavior towards the opposing side, Iranian lawyer and legal expert Ali Mehrpour Lashkenari told Sputnik.
“This has always been one of the tools of Nazi policy: to insult and humiliate the enemy. One can recall many similar cases in the history of fascist Germany and Italy, when this tactic was widely resorted to," Ali Mehrpour Lashkenari stated.
Footage circulating on social media earlier showed several Ukrainian soldiers setting ablaze Islam's holy book, the Quran.
While on the basis of Resolution No. 1418 of the UN Human Rights Council, which condemns any actions aimed at insult or discrimination on religious grounds, one can hardly expect such a step in relation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Iranian lawyer said.
“Political bias and anti-Russian sentiments are unlikely to allow the Human Rights Council and other UN institutions to put this issue on the agenda and give it a due assessment.”
Using the pages of the Holy Quran to kindle a fire is both heinous and disgusting, Afghan political scientist Yahya Chawosh said.
“Ukrainian fascists and sympathizers of Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera, who are fighting against Russia and their people, do not shy away from any action. This step can only be described as insulting, criminal and fascist. The incident has angered Russian Muslims who are fighting in Ukraine, fuelling their hatred towards the Ukrainian Army. The actions of the Ukrainian military also prompted outrage in Afghanistan,” the political scientist underscored.
The current provocation involving the burning of the Quran is all part and parcel of NATO's strategy to ignite conflicts on ethnic and religious grounds, Turkish political scientist Mehmet Perinçek told Sputnik.
"The Kiev regime and its neo-Nazi ideology are an instrument in the hands of the US-led North Atlantic alliance, the strategy of which is based on arrogance and contempt for other cultures, other peoples, other religions. The current Ukrainian authorities have inherited such an ideological approach. We observed such hostility towards cultural, ethnic and religious characteristics of people in Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Korea, with a similar animosity now manifesting itself in various forms in Ukraine,” the Turkish historian and doctor of historical sciences said.
He added that the incident with the burning of the Quran should be perceived as a lesson for all Muslims in Ukraine, revealing the true essence of the Kiev regime
. According to Mehmet Perinçek, the Eurasian civilization is strong and "has the necessary resources to destroy the plans of the Atlantic bloc to create a unipolar world and, instead, form an equal, just world order
.”
Such desecration of the Quran by Ukrainian soldiers is a manifestation of Nazi ideology
designed to sow hatred, Syrian political analyst Osama Dannura agreed.
“Among the direct allies of the Ukrainian regime, we find groups that, under the banner of liberalism and freedom, carry out operations to desecrate the Holy Book. We have already witnessed this both in Denmark and Sweden, let us also recall the cartoons featuring the Prophet - all this is an insult to revered Islamic symbols," Osama Dannura told Sputnik.
He added that the governments of NATO countries indulge these actions, while pumping the Ukrainian Army with weapons
.
Ukraine's authorities, he said, use religion when it is necessary to incite hatred, similar to how the West works to split people belonging to one and the same religion, one church, in order to sow division and hatred.
“With this act, the Ukrainian Army represents the quintessence of hatred itself built up into an ideology... The irreconcilable Nazi ideology of these soldiers lies in their contempt for all other religions," Syrian political analyst Osama Dannura, concluded