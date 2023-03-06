https://sputniknews.com/20230306/fsb-ukraines-russian-volunteer-corps-founder-behind-attack-on-bryansk-region-1108080390.html

FSB: Ukraine's Russian Volunteer Corps Founder Behind Attack on Bryansk Region

FSB: Ukraine's Russian Volunteer Corps Founder Behind Attack on Bryansk Region

The founder of Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis Kapustin, was behind the attack on Russia's Bryansk region last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

2023-03-06T07:26+0000

2023-03-06T07:26+0000

2023-03-06T08:00+0000

russia

ukrainian crisis

terrorist attack

counter-terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107438/95/1074389527_0:6:1256:713_1920x0_80_0_0_94d81262e75f584f07557757e91e5f78.jpg

Additionally, in August 2022, the FSB thwarted a sabotage and terrorist act organized by Kapustin using an improvised explosive device at an oil and gas facility in the Volgograd region, the statement read.

https://sputniknews.com/20230302/ukrainian-troops-attack-village-in-russias-bryansk-region-governor-says-1107931320.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian-backed terrorists, ukrainian crisis, terror attack on bryansk region, western-backed terrorism