https://sputniknews.com/20230306/fsb-ukraines-russian-volunteer-corps-founder-behind-attack-on-bryansk-region-1108080390.html
FSB: Ukraine's Russian Volunteer Corps Founder Behind Attack on Bryansk Region
FSB: Ukraine's Russian Volunteer Corps Founder Behind Attack on Bryansk Region
The founder of Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis Kapustin, was behind the attack on Russia's Bryansk region last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.
2023-03-06T07:26+0000
2023-03-06T07:26+0000
2023-03-06T08:00+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
terrorist attack
counter-terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107438/95/1074389527_0:6:1256:713_1920x0_80_0_0_94d81262e75f584f07557757e91e5f78.jpg
Additionally, in August 2022, the FSB thwarted a sabotage and terrorist act organized by Kapustin using an improvised explosive device at an oil and gas facility in the Volgograd region, the statement read.
https://sputniknews.com/20230302/ukrainian-troops-attack-village-in-russias-bryansk-region-governor-says-1107931320.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107438/95/1074389527_148:0:1108:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8fc225de52feadf066fd5970e354653c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian-backed terrorists, ukrainian crisis, terror attack on bryansk region, western-backed terrorism
ukrainian-backed terrorists, ukrainian crisis, terror attack on bryansk region, western-backed terrorism
FSB: Ukraine's Russian Volunteer Corps Founder Behind Attack on Bryansk Region
07:26 GMT 06.03.2023 (Updated: 08:00 GMT 06.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The founder of Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis Kapustin, was behind the attack on Russia's Bryansk region last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.
"Kapustin was the organizer and direct participant in the attack on March 2, 2023, by members of the Russian Volunteer Corps on villages in the Bryansk region," the FSB said in a statement.
Additionally, in August 2022, the FSB thwarted a sabotage and terrorist act organized by Kapustin using an improvised explosive device at an oil and gas facility in the Volgograd region, the statement read.