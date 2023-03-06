International
FSB: Ukraine's Russian Volunteer Corps Founder Behind Attack on Bryansk Region
FSB: Ukraine's Russian Volunteer Corps Founder Behind Attack on Bryansk Region
The founder of Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis Kapustin, was behind the attack on Russia's Bryansk region last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.
Additionally, in August 2022, the FSB thwarted a sabotage and terrorist act organized by Kapustin using an improvised explosive device at an oil and gas facility in the Volgograd region, the statement read.
FSB: Ukraine's Russian Volunteer Corps Founder Behind Attack on Bryansk Region

07:26 GMT 06.03.2023
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The founder of Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis Kapustin, was behind the attack on Russia's Bryansk region last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"Kapustin was the organizer and direct participant in the attack on March 2, 2023, by members of the Russian Volunteer Corps on villages in the Bryansk region," the FSB said in a statement.

Additionally, in August 2022, the FSB thwarted a sabotage and terrorist act organized by Kapustin using an improvised explosive device at an oil and gas facility in the Volgograd region, the statement read.
