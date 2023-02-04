https://sputniknews.com/20230204/russia-calls-on-european-lawmakers-to-condemn-perpetrators-of-quran-burning-1106967935.html
Russia Calls on European Lawmakers to Condemn Perpetrators of Quran-Burning
Russia Calls on European Lawmakers to Condemn Perpetrators of Quran-Burning
Moscow is deeply concerned by the recent series of Quran-burning protests in northern Europe and is calling on European lawmakers to publicly condemn and punish those responsible for desecration of religious relics
2023-02-04T08:12+0000
2023-02-04T08:12+0000
2023-02-04T08:12+0000
world
quran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104371/57/1043715793_0:54:1019:627_1920x0_80_0_0_a336652deabf52c552aa8c988970e2d4.jpg
The Russian upper house speaker added that members of all faiths across Russia, and not only Muslims, have been deeply shocked by the desecration of the Quran. Meanwhile, the "lack of an adequate response to the actions of extremists from the governments and parliaments of European countries" is particularly disturbing, she added. The controversy erupted last month, when Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark in a protest against the Turkish authorities, since they refused to approve Sweden's NATO bid before Stockholm addresses their demands.Paludan promised to burn the Muslim holy book each Friday until Ankara approves Sweden's bid to join the alliance. A similar protest was carried out by Dutch politician and leader of the anti-immigrant Pegida political movement Edwin Wagensveld in the Netherlands, when he tore out pages from a copy of the Quran and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague. After the desecration of Quran, Turkish officials stated that "under current conditions" Ankara won't ratify Sweden's accession to NATO.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104371/57/1043715793_56:0:963:680_1920x0_80_0_0_c927203ea4996ad0a92c036ddfc31f93.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, turkey, sweden, denmark, quran, desecration of relics, muslim holy book
world, turkey, sweden, denmark, quran, desecration of relics, muslim holy book
Russia Calls on European Lawmakers to Condemn Perpetrators of Quran-Burning
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is deeply concerned by the recent series of Quran-burning protests in northern Europe and is calling on European lawmakers to publicly condemn and punish those responsible for desecration of religious relics, Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko said on Saturday.
"Russian senators call on European lawmakers to publicly condemn the actions of radical extremists as a manifestation of religious intolerance and take measures to protect the right to freedom of religion of Muslims and representatives of other religions, as well as bring perpetrators to justice," Matviyenko wrote on Telegram.
The Russian upper house speaker added that members of all faiths across Russia, and not only Muslims, have been deeply shocked by the desecration of the Quran. Meanwhile, the "lack of an adequate response to the actions of extremists from the governments and parliaments of European countries" is particularly disturbing, she added.
The controversy erupted last month, when Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran
in Sweden and Denmark in a protest against the Turkish authorities, since they refused to approve Sweden's NATO bid before Stockholm addresses their demands.
Paludan promised to burn the Muslim holy book each Friday until Ankara approves Sweden's bid to join the alliance. A similar protest was carried out by Dutch politician and leader of the anti-immigrant Pegida political movement Edwin Wagensveld in the Netherlands, when he tore out pages from a copy of the Quran and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague. After the desecration of Quran, Turkish officials stated that "under current conditions" Ankara won't ratify Sweden's accession to NATO.