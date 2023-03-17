Lance Reddick, Star of 'The Wire' and 'Horizon Zero Dawn', Dead at 60
21:04 GMT 17.03.2023 (Updated: 22:12 GMT 17.03.2023)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Actor Lance Reddick on the Fringe panel at the 2010 San Diego Comic Con in San Diego, California.
Lance Reddick, 60, has died reports US media sources citing law enforcements sources. The actor's body was discovered at his Studio City home in Los Angeles. The cause of death is unknown.
TMZ reports that according to their sources in law enforcement, Reddick's death was natural.
Lance Reddick was born December 31, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland. He began his acting career in 1990, starring in films such as "Great Expectations," "I Dreamed of Africa" and "Siege."
Fame came to Reddick in the 2000s, when he played a major role in the legendary series "The Wire." In the early 2000s, Reddick appeared in 12 episodes of HBO prison drama Oz as Johnny Basil, and acted as four different characters across three iterations of the long-running legal drama "Law and Order" series.
A graduate from the Yale School of Drama, from 2005 to 2006 Reddick played in three episodes of the TV series "CSI: Miami Vice," and in 2007 appeared in one episode of the series "Numb3rs." In 2008, he received an offer to star in the television series "Lost." Also in 2008, he landed a recurring role in the television series "Fringe."
Reddick was remembered by his co-star on "The Wire" Wendell Pierce as a talented musician.
A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023
Prior to studying at Yale, Reddick studied classical music composition at the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music, earning a bachelor's degree.
Reddick is also famous for his appearances in each of the 4 "John Wick" films in the series.
He will appear posthumously as the Greek god Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," based on the book of the same name.
Aside from films and TV series, Reddick has voiced characters in games such as "Quantum Break," "Horizon Zero Dawn," "Horizon Forbidden West" and "Destiny."
Reddick is survived by his wife Stephanie and two children from a previous marriage, Yvonne and Christopher.
