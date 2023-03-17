International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230317/lance-reddick-star-of-the-wire-and-horizon-zero-dawn-dead-at-60-1108521332.html
Lance Reddick, Star of 'The Wire' and 'Horizon Zero Dawn', Dead at 60
Lance Reddick, Star of 'The Wire' and 'Horizon Zero Dawn', Dead at 60
The death of Lance Reddick's, 60, was reported by US media sources in law enforcement. The actor's body was discovered at his home in LA. The cause of death is unknown, but sources say it was natural.
2023-03-17T21:04+0000
2023-03-17T22:12+0000
viral
us
los angeles
actor
death
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108520846_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_302b0560c10e4dae5a6cfdb3245d878b.jpg
TMZ reports that according to their sources in law enforcement, Reddick's death was natural.Lance Reddick was born December 31, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland. He began his acting career in 1990, starring in films such as "Great Expectations," "I Dreamed of Africa" and "Siege."Fame came to Reddick in the 2000s, when he played a major role in the legendary series "The Wire." In the early 2000s, Reddick appeared in 12 episodes of HBO prison drama Oz as Johnny Basil, and acted as four different characters across three iterations of the long-running legal drama "Law and Order" series.A graduate from the Yale School of Drama, from 2005 to 2006 Reddick played in three episodes of the TV series "CSI: Miami Vice," and in 2007 appeared in one episode of the series "Numb3rs." In 2008, he received an offer to star in the television series "Lost." Also in 2008, he landed a recurring role in the television series "Fringe."Reddick was remembered by his co-star on "The Wire" Wendell Pierce as a talented musician.Prior to studying at Yale, Reddick studied classical music composition at the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music, earning a bachelor's degree.Reddick is also famous for his appearances in each of the 4 "John Wick" films in the series.He will appear posthumously as the Greek god Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," based on the book of the same name.Aside from films and TV series, Reddick has voiced characters in games such as "Quantum Break," "Horizon Zero Dawn," "Horizon Forbidden West" and "Destiny."Reddick is survived by his wife Stephanie and two children from a previous marriage, Yvonne and Christopher.
los angeles
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108520846_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ae1b4f2d0bf790b7aa3c96796d2df78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lance reddick dead, lance reddick died, lance reddick death cause, lance reddick roles video games, lance reddick sylence, lance reddick john wick, lance reddick obituary biography, lance reddick career
lance reddick dead, lance reddick died, lance reddick death cause, lance reddick roles video games, lance reddick sylence, lance reddick john wick, lance reddick obituary biography, lance reddick career

Lance Reddick, Star of 'The Wire' and 'Horizon Zero Dawn', Dead at 60

21:04 GMT 17.03.2023 (Updated: 22:12 GMT 17.03.2023)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Actor Lance Reddick on the Fringe panel at the 2010 San Diego Comic Con in San Diego, California.
Actor Lance Reddick on the Fringe panel at the 2010 San Diego Comic Con in San Diego, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Lance Reddick, 60, has died reports US media sources citing law enforcements sources. The actor's body was discovered at his Studio City home in Los Angeles. The cause of death is unknown.
TMZ reports that according to their sources in law enforcement, Reddick's death was natural.

Lance Reddick was born December 31, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland. He began his acting career in 1990, starring in films such as "Great Expectations," "I Dreamed of Africa" and "Siege."
Fame came to Reddick in the 2000s, when he played a major role in the legendary series "The Wire." In the early 2000s, Reddick appeared in 12 episodes of HBO prison drama Oz as Johnny Basil, and acted as four different characters across three iterations of the long-running legal drama "Law and Order" series.
A graduate from the Yale School of Drama, from 2005 to 2006 Reddick played in three episodes of the TV series "CSI: Miami Vice," and in 2007 appeared in one episode of the series "Numb3rs." In 2008, he received an offer to star in the television series "Lost." Also in 2008, he landed a recurring role in the television series "Fringe."
Reddick was remembered by his co-star on "The Wire" Wendell Pierce as a talented musician.
Prior to studying at Yale, Reddick studied classical music composition at the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music, earning a bachelor's degree.
Reddick is also famous for his appearances in each of the 4 "John Wick" films in the series.
He will appear posthumously as the Greek god Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," based on the book of the same name.
Aside from films and TV series, Reddick has voiced characters in games such as "Quantum Break," "Horizon Zero Dawn," "Horizon Forbidden West" and "Destiny."

Reddick is survived by his wife Stephanie and two children from a previous marriage, Yvonne and Christopher.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала