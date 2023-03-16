https://sputniknews.com/20230316/workhorse-and-terminator-russian-mi-171-helicopters-1108637430.html
Workhorse and Terminator: Russian Mi-171 Helicopters
Workhorse and Terminator: Russian Mi-171 Helicopters
On March 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant in the Republic of Buryatia, a facility that manufactures several models of transport helicopters.
2023-03-16T13:05+0000
2023-03-16T13:05+0000
2023-03-21T13:22+0000
multimedia
infographic
russia
helicopter
russian helicopters
mi-171
mi-171sh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108636557_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_962e935fbf802f26471c20d1a2b9fa62.png
One of the products made at the plant is the Mi-171(Mi-8 AMT), a multirole helicopter that also has a military modification, the Mi-171Sh (Mi-8AMTSh) assault transport helicopter nicknamed “Terminator.”Both versions of the helicopter can carry several thousand kilograms of cargo, with the Terminator also being capable of transporting an entire platoon within its crew compartment.Explore Sputnik infographics to learn more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108636557_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_97aca322a1e699d704ac0239613dee21.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian helicopters, mi-171sh, mi-171
russia, russian helicopters, mi-171sh, mi-171
Workhorse and Terminator: Russian Mi-171 Helicopters
13:05 GMT 16.03.2023 (Updated: 13:22 GMT 21.03.2023)
On March 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant in the Republic of Buryatia, a facility that manufactures several models of transport helicopters.
One of the products made
at the plant is the Mi-171(Mi-8 AMT), a multirole helicopter that also has a military modification, the Mi-171Sh (Mi-8AMTSh) assault transport helicopter nicknamed “Terminator.”
Both versions of the helicopter can carry several thousand kilograms of cargo, with the Terminator also being capable of transporting an entire platoon within its crew compartment.
Explore Sputnik infographics to learn more!