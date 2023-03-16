https://sputniknews.com/20230316/workhorse-and-terminator-russian-mi-171-helicopters-1108637430.html

Workhorse and Terminator: Russian Mi-171 Helicopters

On March 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant in the Republic of Buryatia, a facility that manufactures several models of transport helicopters.

One of the products made at the plant is the Mi-171(Mi-8 AMT), a multirole helicopter that also has a military modification, the Mi-171Sh (Mi-8AMTSh) assault transport helicopter nicknamed “Terminator.”Both versions of the helicopter can carry several thousand kilograms of cargo, with the Terminator also being capable of transporting an entire platoon within its crew compartment.Explore Sputnik infographics to learn more!

