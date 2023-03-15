https://sputniknews.com/20230315/video-vladimir-putin-tests-simulator-for-mi-171a2-helicopter-pilots-1108409865.html
Video: Vladimir Putin Tests Simulator for Mi-171A2 Helicopter Pilots
Mi-171A2 is a heavy-duty multipurpose helicopter, developed by Helicopters of Russia Holding
Video: Vladimir Putin Tests Simulator for Mi-171A2 Helicopter Pilots
Earlier this week, Putin visited the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant in the Republic of Buryatia and held a meeting on the development of cities in Russia's Far East.
The Russian president tested a simulator for Mi-171A2 helicopter pilots during a visit to an aviation plant on Tuesday.
The Mi-171A2 is a heavy-duty multipurpose helicopter developed by Russian Helicopters Holding.
The footage shows how Putin, sitting in the pilot's seat, took off and flew over the city before landing successfully. At that time, the image on the multimedia screen changed depending on the president's moves. Putin made his virtual flight with an instructor.
The Russian president tested the helicopter control modes at different times of the day and even performed several maneuvers.
During his visit to the plant, Putin placed significant emphasis on Russia's economic sovereignty amid the harsh US-led Western sanctions against Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine.
"Russia has passed a very important stage in its development this year, perhaps this is the most important result of 2022. What is it: we have boosted our economic sovereignty.
After all, what did our enemy count on? That we will collapse in two or three weeks or in a month — that's what they were counting on," Putin stressed.