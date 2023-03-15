https://sputniknews.com/20230315/video-vladimir-putin-tests-simulator-for-mi-171a2-helicopter-pilots-1108409865.html

Video: Vladimir Putin Tests Simulator for Mi-171A2 Helicopter Pilots

Video: Vladimir Putin Tests Simulator for Mi-171A2 Helicopter Pilots

Mi-171A2 is a heavy-duty multipurpose helicopter, developed by Helicopters of Russia Holding

2023-03-15T11:48+0000

2023-03-15T11:48+0000

2023-03-15T11:48+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russian helicopters holding

helicopter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108410106_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f35017117b8ebbb434891a712d80bdf9.jpg

The Russian president tested a simulator for Mi-171A2 helicopter pilots during a visit to an aviation plant on Tuesday. The Mi-171A2 is a heavy-duty multipurpose helicopter developed by Russian Helicopters Holding.The footage shows how Putin, sitting in the pilot's seat, took off and flew over the city before landing successfully. At that time, the image on the multimedia screen changed depending on the president's moves. Putin made his virtual flight with an instructor. The Russian president tested the helicopter control modes at different times of the day and even performed several maneuvers.During his visit to the plant, Putin placed significant emphasis on Russia's economic sovereignty amid the harsh US-led Western sanctions against Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine. "Russia has passed a very important stage in its development this year, perhaps this is the most important result of 2022. What is it: we have boosted our economic sovereignty. After all, what did our enemy count on? That we will collapse in two or three weeks or in a month — that's what they were counting on," Putin stressed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

putin flies, putin helicopter, putin, russia, russian helicopters