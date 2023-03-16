https://sputniknews.com/20230316/russian-patriarch-slams-onslaught-on-kiev-pechersk-lavra-by-zelensky-regime--1108465780.html

Russian Patriarch Slams Onslaught on Kiev-Pechersk Lavra by Zelensky Regime

Russian Patriarch Slams Onslaught on Kiev-Pechersk Lavra by Zelensky Regime

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' said that the closure of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, one of Orthodox Christianity's most sacred sites, by the Ukrainian authorities would violate the rights of millions of Ukrainian believers.

2023-03-16T12:52+0000

2023-03-16T12:52+0000

2023-03-16T12:52+0000

russia

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)

patriarch kirill

russian orthodox church

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108341477_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eb563bec0e1f1bece078584f8053e549.jpg

Last week, the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve ordered the monks based in the monastery to leave it by March 29 after an interdepartmental Ukrainian commission accused the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of violating the terms of an agreement on the use of state property. In light of these events, Patriarch Kirill addressed religious leaders and international figures with a message about the situation around the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and called the decision by Ukrainian officials to expel the UOC monks repressive. The Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is in official free possession of the UOC. After the start of Russia's special military operation in February last year, Ukrainian nationalists launched regular attacks against churches, clergy and believers of the UOC. In May, the synod of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) announced the creation of a religious organization to which it wanted to transfer one of the Lavra's churches, prompting illegal seizure concerns at the Moscow Patriarchate. The Ukrainian authorities also submitted to the country's parliament a bill to ban the UOC in Ukraine, seize its real estate and other property. The OCU was established on the basis of two schismatic organizations in late 2018. In 2019, the Patriarchate of Constantinople gave the OCU a "tomos of autocephaly" — an ecclesiastical document essentially granting recognition — which resulted in a serious conflict between Constantinople and Moscow. In particular, the Moscow Patriarchate and the UOC broke off Holy Communion with the Patriarchate of Constantinople in protest at its actions.

https://sputniknews.com/20230314/constantinople-patriarchate-invaded-uoc-territory-without-its-approval-rocor-says-1108391520.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian orthodox church, ukrainian orthodox church, ukrainian crisis, zelensky regime crackdown on believers