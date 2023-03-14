International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/russia-alerts-un-osce-to-ukraines-plan-to-evict-monks-from-holy-orthodox-christian-site-1108386954.html
Russia Alerts UN, OSCE to Ukraine's Plan to Evict Monks From Holy Orthodox Christian Site
Russia Alerts UN, OSCE to Ukraine's Plan to Evict Monks From Holy Orthodox Christian Site
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has alerted the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to Ukraine's plan to drive monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) out of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most scared Orthodox Christian sites, the Russian ministry said Tuesday.
2023-03-14T14:49+0000
2023-03-14T14:49+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
christianity
ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106471/83/1064718373_0:0:4830:2717_1920x0_80_0_0_c010d4e93408a881067becaf2c690df0.jpg
Lavrov urged Guterres and Osmani to "take a principled stand against illegal actions of the Ukrainian regime," demand that Kiev stop repressions against Orthodox Christians and stop it from evicting UOC monks from the holy site. The National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve ordered the monks of the UOC to leave the site by March 29 after an interdepartmental Ukrainian commission accused the monastery of violating the terms of the agreement on the use of state property. Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill called the eviction repressive.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/ukrainian-opposition-leader-satanic-zelensky-regime-wont-be-able-to-destroy-orthodox-faith-1108293305.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106471/83/1064718373_509:0:4554:3034_1920x0_80_0_0_6362a5a731bec5df9c921df00d8e52f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
christianity, repressions against ukrainian orthodox church, monk of kiev-pechersk lavra, kiev-pechersk lavra, violation of international norms
christianity, repressions against ukrainian orthodox church, monk of kiev-pechersk lavra, kiev-pechersk lavra, violation of international norms

Russia Alerts UN, OSCE to Ukraine's Plan to Evict Monks From Holy Orthodox Christian Site

14:49 GMT 14.03.2023
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Falin / Kiev Pechersk LavraKiev Pechersk Lavra
Kiev Pechersk Lavra - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Falin / Kiev Pechersk Lavra
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has alerted the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to Ukraine's plan to drive monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) out of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most scared Orthodox Christian sites, the Russian ministry said Tuesday.
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent letters on March 14 to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, in which he drew their attention to blatant violations of human and constitutional rights of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine," the ministry said.
A lamp containing the Holy Fire delivered from Jerusalem to the Holy Resurrection Church near the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
Ukrainian Opposition Leader: Zelensky Regime Won't Be Able to Destroy Orthodox Faith
11 March, 14:27 GMT
Lavrov urged Guterres and Osmani to "take a principled stand against illegal actions of the Ukrainian regime," demand that Kiev stop repressions against Orthodox Christians and stop it from evicting UOC monks from the holy site.
The National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve ordered the monks of the UOC to leave the site by March 29 after an interdepartmental Ukrainian commission accused the monastery of violating the terms of the agreement on the use of state property. Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill called the eviction repressive.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала