Russia Alerts UN, OSCE to Ukraine's Plan to Evict Monks From Holy Orthodox Christian Site

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has alerted the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to Ukraine's plan to drive monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) out of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most scared Orthodox Christian sites, the Russian ministry said Tuesday.

Lavrov urged Guterres and Osmani to "take a principled stand against illegal actions of the Ukrainian regime," demand that Kiev stop repressions against Orthodox Christians and stop it from evicting UOC monks from the holy site. The National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve ordered the monks of the UOC to leave the site by March 29 after an interdepartmental Ukrainian commission accused the monastery of violating the terms of the agreement on the use of state property. Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill called the eviction repressive.

