Constantinople Patriarchate ‘Invaded’ UOC Territory Without Its Approval, ROCOR Says

Constantinople Patriarchate 'Invaded' UOC Territory Without Its Approval, ROCOR Says

The behavior of the Constantinople Patriarchate in Ukraine leaves much to be desired, given that it has invaded the territory of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) without the latter’s approval

The archpriest noted that the UOC had expressed on numerous occasions its position on how to overcome existing divisions and schisms, but the Ukrainian authorities nevertheless went ahead and violated the very fundamental religious rights and freedoms of the believers. The ROCOR clergy and the flock are praying for the UOC and for peace to be restored, Gan said. Gan pointed out that despite the difficult situation the UOC finds itself in, it nevertheless continues to provide more humanitarian aid to refugees and to members of the Ukrainian military forces than any other religious organization in the country.

