Russian Church in US Celebrates 800-Year Anniversary of St. Alexander Nevsky, Rector Says
Russian Church in US Celebrates 800-Year Anniversary of St. Alexander Nevsky, Rector Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Orthodox church St. Alexander Nevsky in Howell, New Jersey, will celebrate the 800-years anniversary of its patron saint by... 11.09.2021
alexander nevsky
us
russian orthodox church outside russia (rocor)
"Our services will start on 11 September. We are expecting the miraculous Kursk icon of the Mother of God and the miraculous mirth-streaming Hawaiian Iveron icon of Mother of God, which are arriving," Lukianov said. "On Sunday morning, September 12, at the day of feast, we will have a liturgy and a special procession around the church."First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) will lead both services. Six bishops will co-serve, including bishop Feoktist, who is coming from Pereslavl-Zelessky in Russia, the city where St. Alexander was born.Alexander Yaroslavich Nevsky is one of the greatest Russian heroes, who served as Prince of Novgorod, Grand Prince of Kiev and Grand Prince of Vladimir during some of the most difficult times in the history of Kievan Rus. He preserved Russian statehood and Russian Orthodox Christianity by reaching an agreement with the Golden Horde in the East and fighting against the Livonian Order in the West.The Russian Orthodox Church announced 2021 as the year of Alexander Nevsky.The church in Howell is one of the largest and oldest Russian parishes in the United States, founded in 1936.Lukianov said the church is also celebrating its own 85th anniversary.The icon depicts the Alexander Nevsky Lavra in St. Petersburg, Russia, and two only churches dedicated to him in North America - in the US cities of Howell and in Richmond, Maine, Lukianov said.Church services will be followed by a special concert of the youth choir, named Osanna, which will present pieces for Alexander Nevsky, as well as traditional "horse dancing" presented by Kuban Cossacks, Lukianov added.
alexander nevsky, us, russian orthodox church outside russia (rocor)

Russian Church in US Celebrates 800-Year Anniversary of St. Alexander Nevsky, Rector Says

07:12 GMT 11.09.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Irina Mihailovna Selezneva / Monument chapel near church of Alexander Nevsky in Ust-Izhora (fragment)Monument chapel near church of Alexander Nevsky in Ust-Izhora (fragment)
Monument chapel near church of Alexander Nevsky in Ust-Izhora (fragment) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Irina Mihailovna Selezneva / Monument chapel near church of Alexander Nevsky in Ust-Izhora (fragment)
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Orthodox church St. Alexander Nevsky in Howell, New Jersey, will celebrate the 800-years anniversary of its patron saint by serving hierarchal worships, special Cross procession, liturgical choral concert and a Cossacks presentation, the cathedral’s rector father Serge Lukianov told Sputnik on Friday.
"Our services will start on 11 September. We are expecting the miraculous Kursk icon of the Mother of God and the miraculous mirth-streaming Hawaiian Iveron icon of Mother of God, which are arriving," Lukianov said. "On Sunday morning, September 12, at the day of feast, we will have a liturgy and a special procession around the church."
First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) will lead both services. Six bishops will co-serve, including bishop Feoktist, who is coming from Pereslavl-Zelessky in Russia, the city where St. Alexander was born.
Alexander Yaroslavich Nevsky is one of the greatest Russian heroes, who served as Prince of Novgorod, Grand Prince of Kiev and Grand Prince of Vladimir during some of the most difficult times in the history of Kievan Rus. He preserved Russian statehood and Russian Orthodox Christianity by reaching an agreement with the Golden Horde in the East and fighting against the Livonian Order in the West.
The Russian Orthodox Church announced 2021 as the year of Alexander Nevsky.
The church in Howell is one of the largest and oldest Russian parishes in the United States, founded in 1936.
Lukianov said the church is also celebrating its own 85th anniversary.
"For this feast, we had commissioned the beautiful icon of Alexander Nevsky icon to be painting," he said.
The icon depicts the Alexander Nevsky Lavra in St. Petersburg, Russia, and two only churches dedicated to him in North America - in the US cities of Howell and in Richmond, Maine, Lukianov said.
Church services will be followed by a special concert of the youth choir, named Osanna, which will present pieces for Alexander Nevsky, as well as traditional "horse dancing" presented by Kuban Cossacks, Lukianov added.
© 2021 Sputnik.
