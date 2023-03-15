https://sputniknews.com/20230315/us-lawmaker-reveals-new-biden-family-member-emerging-in-gops-probe-into-business-dealings-1108403811.html

US Lawmaker Reveals ‘New’ Biden Family Member Emerging in GOP's Probe Into Business Dealings

US Lawmaker Reveals ‘New’ Biden Family Member Emerging in GOP's Probe Into Business Dealings

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed on Monday that bank records first obtained in a subpoena reveal an emerging family member of President Joe Biden who apparently got a cut of the $3 million wire to Hunter Biden’s business associate John R. Walker. That probe looks at three people’s private financial records over the past 14 years.

2023-03-15T03:44+0000

2023-03-15T03:44+0000

2023-03-15T03:44+0000

americas

hunter biden

republican

investigation

business deal

us

james comer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108364683_0:150:2880:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_d7b17660af36cdc68c96398d0d2333b0.jpg

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed on Monday that bank records first obtained in a subpoena reveal an emerging family member of President Joe Biden who apparently got a cut of the $3 million wire to Hunter Biden’s business associate John R. Walker. That probe looks at three people’s private financial records over the past 14 years."There were three different Biden family members that received a cut from that $3 million, including a new Biden family member that's never before been included in any of these investigations," Comer told "America's Newsroom." "So, our question is: What exactly did they do to receive that money? What was the purpose of that $3 million wire?""Now, that's just the first wire that we've actually been able to obtain bank records," he continued. "There are many, many more."Comer is expected to unveil the identity of the “new” Biden family member, but has not announced when he will do so.According to the Kentucky representative, bank records show that in March of 2017, Walker received a $3 million wire from two individuals with ties to the Chinese government after Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.“There are more family members involved in this than just the president’s son. And what they’ve said in the media, ‘Oh, this was for business.’ We can’t identify any business. It appears it went into their personal account,” Comer added.US Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has accused the Republican lawmaker of acting on behalf of former US President Donald Trump, who is facing four criminal investigations. "I fear this wildly overbroad subpoena suggests that your interest in this investigation is not in pursuing defined facts or informing public legislation, but conducting a dragnet of political opposition research on behalf of former President Trump," he penned in a letter this week."I haven't spoken to Donald Trump since he left office," Comer responded. "I don't even know who Donald Trump's attorneys are. In that letter, he accused me of working with Donald Trump's attorneys. That is not true, and Jamie Raskin owes me an apology.""But really, at the end of the day, the purpose of that letter was to leak to the press that I had subpoenaed Bank of America two weeks ago," he continued. "That was the purpose of the letter, and he just threw in a bunch of other false accusations. It's very disappointing that Jamie Raskin would stoop to that level."

https://sputniknews.com/20230224/hunter-bidens-close-friend--emotional-pillar-reportedly-cooperating-with-gop-investigators-1107776287.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

house oversight committee chairman james comer, gop investigation, john walker, business dealings