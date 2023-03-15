https://sputniknews.com/20230315/french-poll-over-60-back-further-protests-if-pension-reform-passed-1108421396.html
French Poll: Over 60% Back Further Protests if Pension Reform Passed
French Poll: Over 60% Back Further Protests if Pension Reform Passed
As many as 62% of the French advocate for the continuation of nationwide strikes if the parliament adopts a controversial pension reform
2023-03-15T14:01+0000
2023-03-15T14:01+0000
2023-03-15T14:01+0000
world
france
pension
pension reform
protests
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107799/21/1077992197_0:0:3237:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_f6ba959fd5b91026d2ee0e5bd54bbffb.jpg
Article 49.3 allows the prime minister to adopt a draft law without parliamentary approval, but the lower house of the French parliament may pass a vote of no confidence in the government in response. The poll showed that 80% of respondents, including supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron, oppose the use of the article.At the same time, 74% believe that the pension reform will be adopted in any case, the report said.The poll was conducted from March 13-14 among 1,002 French citizens aged 18 and over.On March 11, the Senate, the upper chamber of the French parliament, endorsed the pension reform project, put forward by the country's government, by a vote of 195-112.A final vote on the reform will be held in the French parliament on March 16. If the lower chamber supports the bill, the reform will become law.The reform project envisages a gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. It has caused a massive backlash in the French society. There have already been seven general strikes in France within the last two months, with over one million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/demonstrators-rally-in-paris-against-pension-reform-1108284021.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107799/21/1077992197_228:0:2959:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_92ff018e66f774bc666a55c27b4725fb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pension reform, french pension reform, french unions protest
pension reform, french pension reform, french unions protest
French Poll: Over 60% Back Further Protests if Pension Reform Passed
PARIS (Sputnik) - As many as 62% of the French advocate for the continuation of nationwide strikes if the parliament adopts a controversial pension reform or if Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne invokes article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the bill, French TV reported on Wednesday, citing an Elabe poll.
Article 49.3 allows the prime minister to adopt a draft law without parliamentary approval, but the lower house of the French parliament may pass a vote of no confidence in the government in response. The poll showed that 80% of respondents, including supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron, oppose the use of the article.
At the same time, 74% believe that the pension reform will be adopted
in any case, the report said.
The poll was conducted from March 13-14 among 1,002 French citizens aged 18 and over.
On March 11, the Senate, the upper chamber of the French parliament, endorsed the pension reform project, put forward by the country's government, by a vote of 195-112.
A final vote on the reform will be held in the French parliament on March 16. If the lower chamber supports the bill, the reform will become law.
The reform project envisages a gradual increase in the retirement age
from 62 to 64 years. It has caused a massive backlash in the French society. There have already been seven general strikes in France within the last two months, with over one million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.